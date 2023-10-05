Jason Derulo Sued for Sexual Harassment by Aspiring Pop Star Who Claims Singer Demanded Sex in Exchange for Record Deal
Jason Derulo was sued for sexual harassment this week by an aspiring pop star who claims the singer demanded sex in exchange for a lucrative record deal, RadarOnline.com can report.
Emaza Gibson, 25, sued the 34-year-old Whatcha Say singer on Thursday for sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, a failure to remedy workplace harassment, and violation of California’s civil rights act.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Derulo reached out to Gibson in August 2021 to offer the aspiring pop star a record contract with his music imprint, Future History, and Atlantic Records.
Gibson then allegedly met with Derulo in September 2021 in the studio to have a drink, at which point she claims she was given “inappropriately large amounts of alcohol.”
"I told him that I wasn’t a drinker…so it’s like, you know, you’re not listening to that the first time I tell you, and you’re still pushing on me,” Gibson told NBC News in an interview this week. “It’s, like, pressure at this point.”
The lawsuit further stated that Gibson traveled to New York City to meet with Atlantic Records executives in November 2021 while accompanied by Derulo.
During the meeting, a woman named Rosa – whom Gibson claimed was having a sexual relationship with Derulo – joined them.
Rosa allegedly informed Gibson that Derulo invited her along because he was on “some f ------ s---” – which Gibson assumed to imply that Derulo was in an intimate relationship with Rosa.
Gibson reportedly saw Derulo’s suspected relationship with Rosa as a sign of career progress. However, after the meeting, Derulo allegedly became enraged and accused Gibson of being concerned about the wrong things.
“[Derulo] lost control and began aggressively hitting his armrests, screaming, ‘What does she have to do with you? We weren’t going to tell you anything! We don’t have to tell you anything!’” the lawsuit claimed.
Following this incident, Gibson said that Derulo became distant and failed to assign her a project manager or respond to her messages. Her mother and manager reached out to Atlantic Records to address the issue, but according to the lawsuit, Derulo's manager defended his behavior.
“The Atlantic team wants you to win, but I can’t say the same for Jason,” a spokesperson for Atlantic allegedly told Gibson.
Gibson also alleged that she and her mother tried to contact the human resources department at Atlantic Records but never received a response.
Gibson was ultimately dropped from Atlantic Records and Derulo's imprint in September 2022. Her lawsuit seeks unpaid wages, compensation for loss of earnings, and damages for emotional distress.
“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Gibson told NBC News on Thursday. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations.”
“I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing,” the 25-year-old added.
Meanwhile, Gibson’s lawyer called Derulo’s alleged actions between August 2021 and September 2022 “outrageous and illegal.”
“[Derulo] not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal,” Gibson’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.