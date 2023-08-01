Jason Derulo Dragged to Federal Court by Songwriter Demanding ‘Savage Love’ Royalties

Spatola said the lawsuit arises out of Derulo’s refusal to credit him as co-author on his 2020 song Savage Love.

The suit claimed the duo worked on the song at Derulo’s home in April 2020.

“Derulo then unilaterally released Savage Love, without providing any credit whatsoever to Spatola for the work they jointly created together. This lawsuit is filed to right that wrong, and to ensure that Spatola is properly credited as a co-writer of Savage Love and compensated for his contributions thereto,” the complaint read.