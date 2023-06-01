Nipsey Hussle’s Family Scores In Fight With Late Rapper's Ex Over Guardianship Of His 14-year-old Daughter — But The War Isn't Over Yet

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, sister & mother will continue to be guardians of the estate for the late rapper’s daughter Emani — but the battle with the 14-year-old's mother is far from over, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a private hearing was held on April 27 in Los Angeles Superior Court where Nipsey’s family and his ex-Tanisha Foster were present. The judge ruled that the family members will manage Emani's estate.