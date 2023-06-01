Nipsey Hussle’s Family Scores In Fight With Late Rapper's Ex Over Guardianship Of His 14-year-old Daughter — But The War Isn't Over Yet
Nipsey Hussle’s brother, sister & mother will continue to be guardians of the estate for the late rapper’s daughter Emani — but the battle with the 14-year-old's mother is far from over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a private hearing was held on April 27 in Los Angeles Superior Court where Nipsey’s family and his ex-Tanisha Foster were present. The judge ruled that the family members will manage Emani's estate.
As we first reported, Nipsey’s brother Sam, sister Samantha, and mother Angelique have been duking it out with Tanisha who demanded the guardianship put in place after the rapper’s death be dissolved.
Following Nipsey’s death on March 31, 2019, his family members were awarded guardianship of Emani’s estate. They accused Tanisha of being unfit to properly take care of the minor child. In court documents, they pointed to her history of drug and alcohol abuse.
Nipsey’s family even referenced an incident where Tanisha allegedly assaulted another person in front of Emani and other children.
“Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000),” the family’s filing read.
Emani is one of two beneficiaries of Nipsey’s estate. The other is the rapper’s child Kross with Lauren London.
Tanisha, who originally agreed to the guardianship, demanded the court get rid of it. She said she was on board initially due to her “financial limitations” at the time.
“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” her lawyer said.
Tanisha accused Nipsey’s family members of breaking their promise to her.
She accused his family of using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”
“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” Tanisha wrote.
At the recent hearing, the court ended up awarding guardianship of Emani’s estate to Nipsey’s family. However, the heavily redacted court order noted the judge did not rule on all issues.
The judge set a hearing for July to go over Tanisha's petition to terminate the guardianship.