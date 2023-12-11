Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Steps Out for Kathy Hilton's Star-Studded Christmas Party After Filing for Divorce
Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, rang in the holiday season with friends at Kathy Hilton's star-studded soirée over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The Almost Famous actress dazzled in a forest green sequin dress for the shindig thrown by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, posing next to Faye Resnick and Allison Melnick at the affair attended by Kathy's daughter Paris Hilton, sister Kyle Richards, country singer Morgan Wade, and comedian Tiffany Haddish.
Kathy gave a peek inside her winter wonderland-inspired abode in a new Instagram video which captured her sparkling Christmas tree and extravagant decor.
This isn't her first night out since deciding to end her marriage.
Phillips enjoyed a fun-filled night with pals just weeks after she filed for divorce from Masterson. The mom of one took the step not long after the disgraced actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two sexual assaults he committed in 2003.
Masterson blew a final kiss to Phillips in the courtroom moments after finding out his prison fate following his conviction on two counts of rape in May.
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," her lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, shared in a statement amid her filing. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
Court filings previously obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that the That 70's Show star gave his ex full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter in October. Masterson, however, did request visitation rights post-split.
It appears Phillips is ready to move forward after this tough chapter.
- Bijou Phillips Ready to Start New Life Without Convicted Criminal Husband Danny Masterson, Being Set Up on Dates: Report
- READ THE DOCS: Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Demanding Primary Custody, Spousal Support After His 30-Year Sentencing
- Danny Masterson's Distraught Mom and Brother Visit Him in Jail as Rapist Actor's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce
"Bijou has done plenty of soul-searching and realized there's no sense in feeling sorry for herself," an insider claimed, according to a report.
"She's putting herself out there, having fun again — and putting Danny and his odious crimes firmly in the rearview mirror!" spilled the insider. "Bijou has a lot of good people in her world who are helping her have fun."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned just days ago that Masterson will likely be spending Christmas in jail as he has yet to be assigned a prison transfer date, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Information Bureau confirmed.
He's currently at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he went under 24-hour surveillance after his arrival.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Masterson just relinquished a stockpile of assault rifles that he was supposed to surrender after his felony arrest in 2020, his lawyer told a Los Angeles judge in an update last week.