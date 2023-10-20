Your tip
Lamar Odom Reaches Out to NeNe Leakes After Her Troubled Son’s Release From Jail, Offers Treatment at His Rehab

nene bryson lamar pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

NBA Legend Lamar Odom is attempting to help his friend NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant after he was released from jail after being caught with Fentanyl.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Odom reached out to Leakes, who he starred together with on BET’s reality show College Hill, this week.

lamar odom
Source: mega

We’re told Odom became close with Leakes during filming and considers her a friend. Sources say he offered Bryant treatment at one of his rehab centers.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, the ex-NBA star launched Odom Recovery Group. His company partnered with Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills.

Odom's company recently expanded into the pharmacy world by partnering with WellPharmaRX.

neneleakes
Source: mega

Odom’s company has a series of rehabs around California that he believes Bryant could benefit from. Sources say he has yet to hear back from Leakes.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bryant was released from Gwinnett County Jail on October 5 after posting a $6k bond.

Leakes’ son has been behind bars for months after being taken into custody in July for drug possession.

The 33-year-old was charged with felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling. Days later, officers hit Bryant with an additional charge of “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after they learned he provided them a false name during his arrest.

MORE ON:
Lamar Odom
brysonbryant mug shot
During processing, Bryant told officers he was his younger brother Brentt Leakes, who Leakes had with her late husband Gregg.

Bryant’s arrest triggered a probation violation in a separate criminal case. As a result, he was sentenced to serve months in jail. A rep for the Sheriff initially told RadarOnline.com that Bryant was scheduled to be released in January 2024.

However, he was let out early on bond as he awaits trial in the recent criminal case.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke out after Bryant’s arrest. She claimed to have felt “numb” to the situation because her son had been struggling for years.

nene leakes
Source: mega

"He needs rehabilitation," Leakes said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. Heh as an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

