Rep. Matt Gaetz Trolled by Fake Award Mocking Sex Trafficking Allegations at Christmas Event
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz accepted a troll's surprise award for "allegedly paying young women for sex" at a Republican Christmas event in Ohio, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gaetz, 41, was previously accused of being involved in a sex trafficking scheme of a 17-year-old girl after being implicated through the testimony of a former associate.
While the embattled congressman denied being a part of the alleged scheme, critics haven't forgotten about the shocking allegations.
On Thursday, the claims took center stage at the Strongsville Republican Party's Christmas event, which was being live-streamed to Facebook.
After Gaetz concluded his speech, a man wearing a GoPro camera walked on the stage and introduced himself as "Mike with the Strongsville GOP." He proceeded to claim he had an award for the congressman.
Without giving the moment a second thought, Gaetz proudly returned to the stage to accept "the GOP Strongsville Award" from "Mike," who then congratulated the lawmaker on his so-called award.
"Congratulations for your dedication using that money to allegedly pay underage girls to have sex with you," the man mocked Gaetz.
"Oh c’mon, man! You’re so full of it!" Gaetz whined as "Mike" was forcefully escorted off the stage.
The Republican lawmaker attempted a bit of damage control by turning to the audience to thank them — and then returned the faux award to an event official.
The troll's joke stemmed from serious allegations that spurred a Department of Justice investigation into Gaetz's personal conduct related to an alleged sex trafficking scheme.
Gaetz was accused of taking part in the alleged scheme and paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. In 2021, Gaetz's former associate, Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and other charges. Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.
Gaetz faced charges of sex with a minor and transporting the alleged teen across state lines to engage in prostitution. After months of investigating the lawmaker, the DOJ announced in February that they would not be bringing charges against him.
Though Gaetz escaped prosecution from the DOJ, the House Ethics Committee revived an investigation in July related to the lawmaker's allegations.
According to CNN, the House Ethics Committee reached out to witnesses over the summer related to the probe over Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, or other misconduct.
A source familiar with the probe noted that the DOJ's decision to not charge Gaetz did not impact the House Ethics Committee's probe. The committee's revived investigation was said to be focused on the same allegations from 2021 when it was initially launched.