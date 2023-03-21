A Fired Director, Inedible Food & Crew Revolt: Inside Jeff Bezos' Mistress Lauren Sanchez Film Debut Where She Maintained Lavish Trailer While Staff Sweltered On-Set
Chaos allegedly erupted on the set of Lauren Sanchez's first scripted film, RadarOnline.com has learned, a secret passion project that went awry and has been dubbed "quite the trial by fire."
The Emmy-winning TV host who makes no shortage of headlines for her high-profile romance with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been privately working on The Golden Door, a female-driven psychological thriller with well-known talent.
RadarOnline.com has learned the project was kept under wraps since there were no trade announcements or paparazzi, giving the team freedom to quietly film in Topanga last summer.
Sanchez funded the film and was claimed to be an "unwelcome" presence on-set at times, according to a few people close to the production which has a couple-million-dollar budget.
Puck reported on the shocking drama behind-the-scenes, claiming both Sanchez and Bezos would stop by from time to time. Bezos' teenage daughter was apparently an intern on the project and has a bit part in the film.
The 20-day shoot was fraught with challenges, according to Matthew Beloni, who reported that important staffers quit in droves.
Those who made their exit included the film's first assistant director, director of photography, and script supervisor "either due to conflicts with the filmmaking team or the generally chaotic environment on set."
Sanchez allegedly ruffled more feathers by having a "relatively lavish trailer while others were sweltering," and by asking if she could land her private helicopter on set.
It led to a further divide while the cast and crew were worried about basic safety protocols and the food wasn't much better, as the craft services were described as "inedible."
Following a visit from Bezos, insiders said Sanchez was convinced the film needed a new twist, causing a stir amongst the crew as several scenes had already been shot.
She brought back the writers, and changes were drafted up, prompting key "crewmembers to throw up their hands and bail," sources claimed.
Filmmaker Kellie Madison was reportedly axed after turning in a director's cut in November sans-Sanchez changes and it's claimed her team is now on the lookout for another director to do additional shooting and recut the movie.
The report indicated that Amazon has zero involvement in The Golden Door.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Sanchez for comment.
In a recent interview, the helicopter pilot opened up about being one half of one of the most philanthropic couples in the world.
"Living with Jeff [Bezos] is like having a master class every day," she shared.
Sanchez dished about her production company, Adventure & Fellowship, and upcoming children's book as well as venture to space.
She is currently slated to be one of the passengers in an all-female mission into space on one of Blue Origin's rockets in 2024, an opportunity she is "super excited" and "nervous" about.