Jeff Bezos‘ mistress has already hired a powerhouse attorney, RadarOnline.com learned exclusively. Moments after the marriage meltdown of the world’s richest couple was exposed and billionaire Jeff Bezos, 54, was caught cheating on his wife of 25 years, divorce proceedings are already in full swing.

The Amazon CEO’s TV host mistress, Lauren Sanchez, who’s also the spouse of Hollywood mogul Patrick Whitesell, called in a lawyer last November to handle the high-profile split.

“Lauren and Patrick consulted Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce,” said a source. “They want to do it very privately and amicably.”

Wasser is known to be one of the toughest family law attorneys in Tinseltown, having represented Angelina Jolie in her split from Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian in her divorce from Kris Humphries and Gwyneth Paltrow in her “conscious uncoupling” from Chris Martin.

“They decided to work together on how to end their marriage in November,” added the informant.

As for the self-described “family man,” and his novelist wife MacKenzie Bezos, 48 have three sons and one adopted daughter, who are ages 13 to 18.

Now that their split is confirmed, their upcoming legal battle may be the biggest in divorce-court history. MacKenzie could be entitled to an equal share of Jeff’s $144 billion fortune and everything that comes with it! From a $23 million museum in Washington D.C. and two mega mansions in Beverly Hills to a massive ranch in Texas, multi-million-dollar New York City apartments and an estate in Washington state. The world’s richest man also happens to be the country’s 28th-largest landowner.

Meanwhile, Sanchez has two kids with Whitesell, 53, the co-CEO of WME/IMG talent agency. The former Extra host also has a 17-year-old son with ex pro football star Tony Gonzalez.

As readers know, in a National ENQUIRER world exclusive, the tech genius has secretly been whisking his mistress off to exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet, sending her raunchy messages, erotic selfies – including an X-rated d**k pic! — and having secret rendezvous at palatial private estates.

The ENQUIRER tracked the Amazon founder, who turns 55 on Jan. 12, and secret lover Sanchez across five states and 40,000 miles, tailed them in private jets, swanky limos, helicopter rides, romantic hikes, five-star hotel hideaways, intimate dinner dates and “quality time” in hidden love nests.

The billionaire announced his divorce to his wife via social media on Wednesday.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the tweet read.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

For the biggest celebrity news stories of the day, controversies, crime, and other hot topics listen to our new podcast ‘All Rise’ below!



