Jeff Bezos Mistress' Husband Resurfaces For First Time Since Nasty Affair Revealed
Patrick Whitesell spotted after report Amazon CEO sent d*ck pic to Lauren Sanchez.
Jeff Bezos mistress’ cuckolded husband was spotted for the first time since the humiliating affair bombshell between the Amazon CEO and the movie mogul’s wife was reported. According to US Weekly Patrick Whitsell was said to have been completely oblivious to the depths cheating scandal and the series of sleazy photos, X-rated selfies and explicit texts across the internet — all behind the tech guru’s wife’s back. As The National ENQUIRER broke, the Amazon founder had an eight-month affair with Lauren Sanchez, 49, before announcing his divorce to novelist MacKenzie Bezos. Jeff, who has a net worth of $144 billion, has been whisking his mistress off to exotic getaways in his $65 million private jet and having rendezvous at his palatial private estates. He has also been sending her raunchy messages and erotic selfies, including one too explicit to post on RadarOnline.com. Now, the mistress’ hubby is stepping out for the first time seen driving his black Mercedes midday Thursday, January 10, and Radar has all the photos. Click through for more!
