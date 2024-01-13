Julie Chrisley Celebrates Birthday in Prison With Savannah, 'Not Allowed' to Talk to Todd

Julie Chrisley got the best birthday present despite being locked up in prison. Savannah Chrisley kept good on her promise and went to see her mother behind bars on her 51st birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julie's attorney, Jay Surgent, told this outlet that her 26-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Todd Chrisley, traveled to FMC Lexington in Kentucky, where her mom is serving her seven-year sentence for fraud, which was recently reduced to five years.