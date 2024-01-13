Julie Chrisley Celebrates Birthday in Prison With Savannah, 'Not Allowed' to Talk to Todd
Julie Chrisley got the best birthday present despite being locked up in prison. Savannah Chrisley kept good on her promise and went to see her mother behind bars on her 51st birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julie's attorney, Jay Surgent, told this outlet that her 26-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Todd Chrisley, traveled to FMC Lexington in Kentucky, where her mom is serving her seven-year sentence for fraud, which was recently reduced to five years.
We can reveal the mother-and-daughter visit took place without a glass partition, as Julie's prison facility allows contact visitation. The Chrisley matriarch and Savannah were able to embrace as they enjoyed quality time at a small table, but they had to follow the facility's rules and regulations.
FMC Lexington's handbook reads that inmates are "allowed normal parental contact with their children while visiting." Savannah was able to hug and kiss her incarcerated mom at the beginning and end of their visit — but like any other prisoner, their time was monitored by prison personnel.
The Unlocked podcast host was unable to bring Julie a present despite it being her birthday.
The rules state that visitors cannot bring food, packages, or gifts "of any kind," including written letters or cards, to inmates during visits; however, we're told Savannah contributed to Julie's commissary account.
While Julie had a wonderful visit with her daughter, Surgent told RadarOnline.com that she "was not allowed to talk to Todd" on her special day.
While Julie didn't get to pick her birthday meals, Friday's menu didn't seem that bad.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons' national food menu obtained by this outlet revealed the incarcerated reality star was served baked fish, garlic macaroni, green beans, and cornbread for lunch. Her dinner consisted of lasagna, a garden salad with Italian dressing, and garlic bread.
This marked Julie's first prison behind bars. She celebrated her 50th at her Brentwood, Tennessee, mansion and soaked in the last moments with family before she and Todd checked into separate prisons on January 17, 2023. The Chrisleys have since sold the 13,279-square-foot property, secretly offloading the home for $5.2 million months later in April.
We're told Julie and Todd were "forced to sell because of their obligations to the government." The pair were hit with $17.2 million in restitution for their crimes. Between paying that off, plus the mortgages and maintenance on their different properties, it all became too much for the Chrisley Knows Best duo — especially since they aren't around to enjoy the home.
RadarOnline.com also revealed the Chrisley kids are "hoping and believing" this will be the last birthday either of their parents will celebrate in prison as Todd and Julie's appeal hearing is scheduled in April.