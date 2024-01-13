Mia Goth Sued by Male Movie Extra for $500k, Accused of 'Intentionally Kicking' Bloodied Actor and Causing Concussion
Mia Goth has been sued by a male movie extra, who claimed the actress "intentionally kicked" him on the set of her upcoming slasher film, MaXXXine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The man filed the lawsuit on Friday, claiming the alleged incident happened during a late-night shoot last year, which, he said, resulted in a concussion.
Goth — known for her roles in Pearl and X and being Shia LaBeouf's wife — was allegedly directed to lay in the dirt and play dead while wearing a robe and covered in fake blood. He said he laid there for several hours "enduring ants and mosquitoes." The scene reportedly called for the actress to run past the extra, step over him, and look back at him before running away.
At first, he claimed Goth "nearly stepped" on him. Despite reportedly being warned to be careful, the movie extra alleged she "intentionally kicked" him in the head with her boot.
He said the alleged incident caused him serious pain and resulted in a stiff neck — and was reportedly told by doctors later that he had suffered a concussion, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.
The background actor also alleged that Goth later followed him into a bathroom and "taunted, mocked, and belittled" him while daring him to do something about what reportedly happened.
The man also said he suffered even more pain when he removed the blood-stained robe, claiming the dried prop was stuck to his skin. He alleged there was no medical assistance available on the movie's set.
He claimed he "nearly passed out twice" on the ride home and experienced headaches, later being told about the alleged concussion. The actor said he was removed from production after the alleged incident.
The film extra isn't just suing Goth. He also listed MaXXXine director Ti West and A24 as defendants in the lawsuit. The man wants at least $500k in damages and is claiming battery and wrongful termination.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Goth and West's team for comment.
The movie is the final installment of the X trilogy and takes place in Los Angeles in the 1980s. Goth reprised her role as Maxine and stars alongside major A-list starlets, including singer Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Michelle Monaghan, Helena Bonham Carter, and more. Actors Kevin Bacon and Bobby Cannavale also appear in the last installment, which has yet to get a release date.