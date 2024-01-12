Todd and Julie Chrisley Secretly Sell Tennessee Mansion for $5.2 Million

Todd and Julie Chrisley offloaded their Tennessee mega-mansion while away in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are serving their sentences in separate prisons after being convicted of fraud in 2022.

They began serving their time (Todd got 12 years and Julie 7) in January 2023 — and three months later, they quietly sold the 13,279-square-foot property.