Todd and Julie Chrisley Secretly Sell Tennessee Mansion for $5.2 Million
Todd and Julie Chrisley offloaded their Tennessee mega-mansion while away in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are serving their sentences in separate prisons after being convicted of fraud in 2022.
They began serving their time (Todd got 12 years and Julie 7) in January 2023 — and three months later, they quietly sold the 13,279-square-foot property.
Property records show Todd and Julie scored $5.2 million from the sale in April 2023, which would have earned them a pretty penny since they bought the home for $3.5 million — but they got hit with $17.2 million in restitution for their crimes.
The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate was sold off-market, which is why the sale wasn't made public until now.
Todd was on house arrest at the property in 2022 before he began his sentence. TMZ was the first to report the news.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Todd and Julie's appeal hearing has been pushed from March to April, meaning they'll have to sit in prison for an extra month before their day in court.
Todd is locked up at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is located hundreds of miles away in Kentucky at FMC Lexington.
"Todd isn't happy, but he's content with the oral argument," his attorney, Jay Surgent, told us last month, adding the family is "hoping and believing" their case gets "full consideration" and the judge reverses the married pair's convictions.
He also shared that Todd's mom, Nanny Faye, is "concerned" for her loved ones as the appeal hearing approaches.
The 80-year-old reality matriarch is "doing okay" but has "been very quiet" amid her 54-year-old son's legal battles. Nanny Faye revealed in September that her bladder cancer is in remission, two years after her diagnosis.
"Of course, she's concerned about the family," Surgent told RadarOnline.com.
This marked the first Christmas their daughter Savannah, 26, and sons Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, celebrated the holiday without their parents. Surgent revealed that Savannah took on hosting duties, having the family over for a "traditional" festive dinner.
"They are sad about that but truly have faith they are coming home," Surgent said about the kids.
Savannah has been a warrior for her father, relaying the conditions the inmates are allegedly forced to endure inside the prison walls. Todd recently alleged the food storage at his facility is running rampant with rodents, and a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the prisoners' cuisine. The prison denied the accusations and revealed to RadarOnline.com what Todd and his incarcerated pals were served on Christmas Day.