Todd ‘Not Concerned’ About Feds Trying to Seize $1 Million Settlement, Focused on Appeal Hearing

Todd Chrisley is "not too concerned" about the feds coming for the $1 million settlement.

By:

Feb. 9 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd Chrisley is "not too concerned" about the federal government trying to seize the $1 million he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were awarded because he's got bigger fish to fry with their upcoming appeal hearing. The incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best couple's attorney, Jay Surgent, tells RadarOnline.com that Todd is focused on their future and in "good spirits" despite Uncle Sam coming for their settlement.

They were awarded the settlement after suing the former director of the Department of Revenue’s special investigations unit, Joshua Waites, claiming they were unfairly targeted as part of a Georgia tax evasion case.

Todd and Julie were awarded the settlement after suing the former director of the Department of Revenue’s special investigations unit, Joshua Waites, claiming they were unfairly targeted as part of a Georgia tax evasion case — but documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that the feds are trying to intercept the money, claiming it should go toward the $17 million restitution from the pair's fraud conviction.

Todd believes the government "doesn’t have the right" to the $1 million, Surgent told RadarOnline.com, arguing the reality TV couple "never got possession of it and didn’t receive any of the proceeds.” He also said the funds were "legally used" to pay off their debts and legal fees.

“Todd is in very good spirits," Surgent charged, adding the Chrisley patriarch is “happy and confident” about the upcoming appeal hearing.

"He's looking forward and praying for a good result."

We're told Todd is "happy and confident" with the upcoming appeal hearing set for April.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Todd and Julie "haven't spoken" in over a year, allegedly due to his warden denying his request for a monthly phone call with his wife of nearly 28 years. Well-placed sources told this outlet the pair haven't talked since turning themselves into separate prisons on January 17, 2023.

Despite the distance, Surgent told us late last year that they are "more in love than ever."

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Todd and Julie "haven't spoken" in over a year.

"I can assure you that in no way are Todd and Julie moving toward divorce. In fact, I can confirm that Julie is more in love with Todd today than ever," he said in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com in November.

"Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve," Surgent explained. "There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable."

Todd has been a champion for prisoners from behind bars, exposing their alleged mistreatment.

Todd and Julie were convicted of defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. He's serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola in Florida. His wife is locked up at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, leaving their children shuttling across several state lines to visit them.

Todd has been outspoken about his conditions behind bars, alleging prisoners at his facility have faced mistreatment and been served "moldy" and "expired" food. Pensacola has denied the allegations.

