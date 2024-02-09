Todd ‘Not Concerned’ About Feds Trying to Seize $1 Million Settlement, Focused on Appeal Hearing

Todd Chrisley is "not too concerned" about the feds coming for the $1 million settlement.

Todd Chrisley is "not too concerned" about the federal government trying to seize the $1 million he and his wife, Julie Chrisley , were awarded because he's got bigger fish to fry with their upcoming appeal hearing. The incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best couple's attorney, Jay Surgent , tells RadarOnline.com that Todd is focused on their future and in "good spirits" despite Uncle Sam coming for their settlement.

Todd and Julie were awarded the settlement after suing the former director of the Department of Revenue’s special investigations unit, Joshua Waites , claiming they were unfairly targeted as part of a Georgia tax evasion case — but documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that the feds are trying to intercept the money , claiming it should go toward the $17 million restitution from the pair's fraud conviction.

Todd believes the government "doesn’t have the right" to the $1 million, Surgent told RadarOnline.com, arguing the reality TV couple "never got possession of it and didn’t receive any of the proceeds.” He also said the funds were "legally used" to pay off their debts and legal fees.

“Todd is in very good spirits," Surgent charged, adding the Chrisley patriarch is “happy and confident” about the upcoming appeal hearing.

"He's looking forward and praying for a good result."