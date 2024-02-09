Magazine Battle Royale Sinks Top Rolling Stone Editor After Clashes With Founder Jan Wenner's Son

Rolling Stone’s Noah Shachtman announced this week that he is resigning from his role as editor-in-chief of the popular music magazine, RadarOnline.com can report. The move allegedly came after several clashes between Shachtman and the son of Rolling Stone founder Jan Wenner.

In a sudden development to come nearly three years after Shachtman was named Rolling Stone’s editor-in-chief in July 2021, the journalist announced on Friday that he is stepping down from the role starting March 1.