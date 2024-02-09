Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel are in couple's therapy after weathering backlash sparked by Britney Spears' memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Timberlake faced scrutiny after Spears wrote about their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me, including shocking details about getting an abortion at his suggestion. The pop princess made a point to note she wouldn't have had the procedure if the decision was solely up to her.