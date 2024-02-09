Your tip
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in Couples Therapy After Backlash From Britney Spears' Memoir

justin timberlake jessica biel ready therapy refresh ups downs marriage
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel devote extra time to their marriage.

Feb. 9 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel are in couple's therapy after weathering backlash sparked by Britney Spears' memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Timberlake faced scrutiny after Spears wrote about their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me, including shocking details about getting an abortion at his suggestion. The pop princess made a point to note she wouldn't have had the procedure if the decision was solely up to her.

justin timberlake and jessica biel
Sources said Timberlake and Biel 'have each other's back.'

"Things are going well between Justin and Jess. She is busy with her own projects and he has been there for her," an insider dished to ET.

They are focused on their family.

"They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers," the source said.

justin timberlake infuriates britney spears fans takes aim at pop star new york birthday show no apology janet jackson
Timberlake faced scrutiny after Spears wrote about getting an abortion at his suggestion in her memoir.

Despite their busy schedules, Timberlake and Biel are said to be staying connected with constant FaceTime calls and therapy sessions.

"They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check-in," the insider continued. "Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

justin timberlake infuriates britney spears fans takes aim at pop star new york birthday show no apology janet jackson
Timberlake fueled drama when he took a dig at Spears during a recent performance.

Timberlake recently released his first single in six years, but feuding with his ex-girlfriend overshadowed his new song, Selfish.

The former NSYNC member only had himself to blame after he took a jab at Spears during a recent concert — despite his ex-girlfriend trying to calm tension days earlier with an Instagram post in which she complimented his new song.

Before he belted out his hit Cry Me a River about their breakup, Timberlake told the crowd, "I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody!”

justin timberlake jessica biel ready therapy refresh ups downs marriage
Insiders said Biel fully supports her husband and 'wants him to be happy.'

Spears fans responded by streaming her 2011 song Selfish to the top of the charts— and the Gimme More singer clapped back on Instagram. Nonetheless, Timberlake is said to be focused on spending time with his wife and their two kids before his tour kicks off.

"He specifically wanted his tour to begin after her birthday and he's focused on family time before it starts," the source noted. "Jess hopes she can join Justin on some of his tour. She loves his new music and they are always playing it for the kids and in the house."

"She wants him to be happy and has been encouraging him to do this. She loves to support Justin and cheer him on."

