Britney Spears Claps Back at Justin Timberlake After His Non-apology, Jokes He'll Cry to His Mom
Britney Spears trolled ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after he made a rude comment aimed at her during his Wednesday concert, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, during the second show of his One Night Only tour at the Irving Plaza, he told the crowd, "I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody!" Then he launched into his hit song about their breakup, Cry Me a River.
Spears wasted no time clapping back at her ex after catching wind of his remarks. Before she made her account private, the pop princess posted a photo of a basketball hoop with a full moon in the background that resembled a ball going through the net.
The image appeared to be a nod to comments she made in her memoir, The Woman in Me, about Timberlake being a sore loser when she would beat him when they played while they were dating.
"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time???" Spears wrote in the scathing caption.
Spears concluded with a dig at Timberlake's expense, "I'm not sorry !!!"
Ironically, Spears attempted to extend an olive branch to the Sexy Back singer mere days ago, but Timberlake bizarrely chose to reignite backlash at his concert.
The Oops!...I Did It Again singer apologized for writing certain scandalous details in her memoir, presumably those about her relationship with Timberlake over two decades ago.
Spears revealed she had an abortion after Timberlake suggested it upon learning she was pregnant with his child.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry," Spears wrote on Instagram.
"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???""
Despite his best damage control efforts, Timberlake's random diss revived outrage and led to the latest back-and-forth trash-talking between the former couple.