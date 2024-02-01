Britney Spears Claps Back at Justin Timberlake After His Non-apology, Jokes He'll Cry to His Mom

Britney Spears trolled ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after he made a rude comment aimed at her during his Wednesday concert, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, during the second show of his One Night Only tour at the Irving Plaza, he told the crowd, "I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody!" Then he launched into his hit song about their breakup, Cry Me a River.