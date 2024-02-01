Justin Timberlake Appears to Take Dig at Ex Britney Spears on Stage in New York: 'I'd Like to ... Apologize to Absolutely F------ Nobody'
Justin Timberlake took the stage in New York last night where he made an interesting comment before he sang his infamous song about his ex, Britney Spears.
On Wednesday, Timberlake celebrated his 43rd birthday by performing the second show of his One Night Only tour at the Irving Plaza.
Before he started to sing Cry Me a River, Timberlake told the crowd, “I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody!”
The move comes days after Spears issued a semi-apology for spilling all about her relationship with Timberlake in her memoir The Woman in Me.
In the book, Spears dished about getting pregnant with Timberlake’s child but her having an abortion after he suggested it.
Spears wrote on Instagram, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."
She added, "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???"
Spears even said she liked Timberlake’s new song Sanctified.
Fans of Spears are furious with Timberlake’s choice of words. Many pointed out he issued a lengthy apology in 2021 to Spears and Janet Jackson, whom he performed at the infamous Super Bowl halftime show with, for failing to defend them over the years of criticism.
“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."
"The industry is flawed," he continued. "It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this."
Many fans trashed him on social media after his New York show.
One Spears fan wrote, “Justin Timberlake is still a misogynistic piece of f------ s---. I don’t understand how y’all think this is “cool” to publicly attack a woman for 20 years.”
Another simply wrote, “Justin Timberlake is an a------.”
One fan asked, “I wonder if Justin Timberlake would've done this if his new single wasn't flopping. he's such a piece of s---.”