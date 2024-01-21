Your tip
HOT PHOTOS! Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin & More Celebrate At Tao Park City Pop-up for Sundance, Shakira enjoys girls night at 'Sexy Fish' Miami

Jan. 21 2024, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Shakira and a female friend enjoyed a girls night out at Sexy Fish Miami on Friday, January 19th 2024. The duo dined on sushi at Sexy Fish Miami and danced at their table as the DJ played her songs in her honor. Shakira looked upbeat and celebratory, in spite of a stalker being arrested outside of her Miami home last week.The ladies dined, danced and departed Sexy Fish Miami around midnight.

Source: TAO Park City

Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin and Steven Yeung at were spotted celebrating at TAO Park City’s annual pop-up at Sundance Film Festival. Casamigos treated guests to a winter ski-inspired vibe, with a cozy ice chalet bar that served Casamigos Ciders, and a photo opp moment on a custom Casamigos ski slope chair lift. Upon entering the party, guests were welcomed with chilled Casamigos Cristalino shots served from a custom ice luge bar.

Source: TAO Park City

Dylan Mulvaney, AnnaSophia Robb,Leslie Grace and friends partied the night away at TAO Park City’s annual pop-up at Sundance Film Festival. Casamigos treated guests to a winter ski-inspired vibe, with a cozy ice chalet bar that served Casamigos Ciders, and a photo opp moment on a custom Casamigos ski slope chair lift. Friday night featured a DJ set from Grammy-nominated Sofi Tukker, while Saturday featured a performance by Too Short.

Source: getty

Haute Living Los Angeles celebrated Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham ( with co-star Juno Temple) on EMMY’s Eve at The Hideaway with Johnathan Schultz and Haute Jets in Beverly Hills, CA.

