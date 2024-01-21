Senator Tim Scott Confronted Over His Endorsement of Donald Trump for 2024 Election
Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, faced tough questions from CNN's Dana Bash regarding his endorsement of former President Donald Trump for the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bash began the interview by asking Scott why he chose to back Trump instead of fellow South Carolinian and former Governor Nikki Haley.
The senator responded by saying that he informed Haley of his decision before announcing it publicly. Bash then referenced a quote from Scott's own presidential campaign launch, in which he called for supporters to reject ideas of "victimhood" and "grievance."
The CNN host asked Scott if he had changed his mind, referring to the similarities between Trump's campaign and the ideas of "victimhood" and "grievance" that Scott had criticized.
Scott denied changing his mind and instead accused President Joe Biden of destroying the economy and making victims out of people who rely on the government. He also criticized Biden for allegedly weaponizing the Department of Justice against political adversaries.
The host pressed Scott further on Trump's campaign for president, specifically referencing the legal battles surrounding Trump's re-election effort.
The GOP senator deflected from addressing these cases and instead focused on the issue of crime in American cities. He blamed Biden for allowing crime to ravage poor communities.
The conversation then turned to the January 6 riot at the Capitol and Trump's response to it. Bash reminded Scott of Trump's comments referring to the rioters as "hostages" and his promise to pardon them.
Scott avoided directly addressing these remarks and instead continued to criticize Biden's leadership.
Bash also brought up Trump's recent racially charged insults against Haley, including his attempt to revive birtherism by questioning her eligibility to be president.
Bash asked Scott if he was comfortable with that kind of rhetoric from the former president. Scott responded by once again criticizing Biden and avoiding a direct answer to the question.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is holding a commanding lead over his GOP opponents, averaging around 66.1% support from Republican supporters. Haley is currently polling in second place at 11.5%, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has slipped to third place with just 10.5% nationally.
Nearly every other candidate has dropped out of the race after Trump won the Iowa caucuses with over 51% of the vote.