Senator Tim Scott Confronted Over His Endorsement of Donald Trump for 2024 Election

Bash began the interview by asking Scott why he chose to back Trump instead of fellow South Carolinian and former Governor Nikki Haley.

The senator responded by saying that he informed Haley of his decision before announcing it publicly. Bash then referenced a quote from Scott's own presidential campaign launch, in which he called for supporters to reject ideas of "victimhood" and "grievance."

The CNN host asked Scott if he had changed his mind, referring to the similarities between Trump's campaign and the ideas of "victimhood" and "grievance" that Scott had criticized.

Scott denied changing his mind and instead accused President Joe Biden of destroying the economy and making victims out of people who rely on the government. He also criticized Biden for allegedly weaponizing the Department of Justice against political adversaries.