Kate Middleton Will Continue Her Royal Work From Hospital Bed as She Recovers From Surgery
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, 42, has successfully undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic near Regent's Park this week. She is currently recovering in the hospital and is expected to spend another week there before being moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to regain her strength, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite her health setback, Kate is determined to continue her royal work from her bed with an "unwavering commitment" to the nation.
Palace insiders have revealed that Kate is eager to return to work as soon as possible but is currently prioritizing her children and family duties.
The princess and her husband, Prince William, 42, are working together to maintain a sense of normality for their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
"The kids are always at the center of their universe. That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward," a source told The Sunday Times.
The reigning monarch, King Charles, is also scheduled to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate next week, adding to the list of royal figures currently indisposed.
The news of Kate's surgery comes amid rumors about Prince William potentially breaking official ties with the Church of England. Palace officials have dismissed the rumors.
It is now confirmed by the Daily Mail that the Duke will not seek to alter the status of the Church when he becomes King, despite being less religious than his father or grandmother.
Prince Harry, who remains silent over his father and sister-in-law's health, was seen attending a glitzy aviation awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Kate's recovery will coincide with King Charles's own health issues, as he is set to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate next week. Queen Camilla, on the other hand, continues to carry out her official engagements.
According to outlets, in the absence of Kate and King Charles, other members of the royal family, such as Princess Anne, may have to step up to fill the gaps in the engagement calendar.
Despite being temporarily out of action, Kate's commitment to her charities and campaigns remains strong.
Official visits and engagements with her 30 charities and patronages are being canceled, rescheduled, or postponed. Additionally, an upcoming visit to Italy in March has been put off.
Throughout Kate's recovery, Prince William is taking on the responsibility of dropping off and picking up their three children from school. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, are expected to assist the royals during this time.