Kate Middleton Will Continue Her Royal Work From Hospital Bed as She Recovers From Surgery

Palace insiders have revealed that Kate is eager to return to work as soon as possible but is currently prioritizing her children and family duties.

The princess and her husband, Prince William, 42, are working together to maintain a sense of normality for their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"The kids are always at the center of their universe. That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward," a source told The Sunday Times.

The reigning monarch, King Charles, is also scheduled to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate next week, adding to the list of royal figures currently indisposed.