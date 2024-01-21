President Joe Biden's Campaign Shares Video of Nikki Haley Questioning Whether Donald Trump Is 'Mentally Fit'

The controversy started when Trump, during a rally in New Hampshire on Friday, January 19, launched an attack on Haley, labeling her a "globalist fool."

Trump also suggested that he would not choose her as his running mate if he secured the Republican nomination. However, in a puzzling turn of events, he appeared to mistake Haley for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, blaming her for the Capitol attack.

Haley wasted no time in responding to Trump's mistaken identity lapse.

During a speech to her supporters in Keene, New Hampshire, the following day, she called into question Trump's age and mental fitness to lead the country. She highlighted the fact that she wasn't even in Washington, D.C., on January 6 when the Capitol riots occurred.