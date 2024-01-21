President Joe Biden's Campaign Shares Video of Nikki Haley Questioning Whether Donald Trump Is 'Mentally Fit'
President Joe Biden's campaign shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley questioning former President Donald Trump's mental fitness to hold office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The controversy started when Trump, during a rally in New Hampshire on Friday, January 19, launched an attack on Haley, labeling her a "globalist fool."
Trump also suggested that he would not choose her as his running mate if he secured the Republican nomination. However, in a puzzling turn of events, he appeared to mistake Haley for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, blaming her for the Capitol attack.
Haley wasted no time in responding to Trump's mistaken identity lapse.
During a speech to her supporters in Keene, New Hampshire, the following day, she called into question Trump's age and mental fitness to lead the country. She highlighted the fact that she wasn't even in Washington, D.C., on January 6 when the Capitol riots occurred.
The Biden-Harris HQ rapid response account on X promptly shared Haley's comments, emphasizing the concern about Trump's mental stability. They also included a video of Haley's remarks for viewers to see her response firsthand.
Haley expressed her bewilderment at Trump's confusion, stating, "They're saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he's talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario."
"The concern I have is — I'm not saying anything derogatory - but when you're dealing with the pressures of the presidency," she explained. "We can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this. We can't."
While Haley was critical of Trump's mental fitness, she also took jabs at President Biden's competency and mental acuity. However, the Biden campaign did not share that particular part of her speech.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley has been pushing for elderly politicians to take cognitive tests to prove they are mentally capable of holding office.
Back in November of 2023, Trump shared that he "aced" the cognitive exam with a "perfect score."
He took to Truth Social after allegedly taking the test to say, "Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women's Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!"