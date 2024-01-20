Donald Trump Mocked for Gaffe Blaming Nikki Haley for the January 6 Capitol Riot and Security Lapse
In a rally held on Friday, January 19, former President Donald Trump pointed fingers at his Republican presidential opponent, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, for the Capitol riot.
Speaking in Concord, New Hampshire, Trump mistakenly confused Haley with former Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he had previously blamed for the security breakdown that allowed the riot to occur.
During his speech, Trump repeatedly mentioned Haley's name, suggesting she was responsible for the security lapse. He claimed that Haley had deliberately destroyed all the information and evidence related to the incident.
Trump further alleged that Haley was in charge of security and that he had offered her 10,000 people to prevent the riot.
A video circulating online shows Trump's confusing statement. The clip has drawn attention and criticism due to the blatant inaccuracies in Trump's claims, with many questioning the ex-prez's mental state.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the clip of the former president's speech, claiming, "Trump’s dementia is getting worse by the day."
Another user commented, suggesting the removal from Trump from the ballot, "The 25th Amendment serves as a necessary check when a president's capability is in serious question, reflecting the intricate balance of power envisioned by the framers of the Constitution. It’s prudent to consider the ramifications of such action, not just for the individual but for the stability of the office."
A third user wrote, "Too bad the GOP refuse to honor or utilize amendments like 14 or 25. They’d Weekend with Bernie him so they can hang onto control if they had to."
During his speech, Trump also claimed that Speaker Pelosi rejected his offer of 10,000 National Guard soldiers for January 6. However, the National Guard is under the authority of the commander-in-chief, not the Speaker. Trump had the power to mobilize soldiers to protect the Capitol as the President at the time.
The January 6 Capitol riot took place following a period during which Trump consistently propagated baseless claims of a rigged 2020 election.
For two months, he deceived his supporters by alleging election fraud and exerted pressure on officials in states he lost to overturn the results. When these efforts failed, Trump implored then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election's certification during Congress's proceedings. When Pence refused to do so, a mob of Trump supporters forcefully entered the Capitol building.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is currently facing legal charges in two jurisdictions for his actions aimed at undermining and overturning the election.