Donald Trump Mocked for Gaffe Blaming Nikki Haley for the January 6 Capitol Riot and Security Lapse

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the clip of the former president's speech, claiming, "Trump’s dementia is getting worse by the day."

Another user commented, suggesting the removal from Trump from the ballot, "The 25th Amendment serves as a necessary check when a president's capability is in serious question, reflecting the intricate balance of power envisioned by the framers of the Constitution. It’s prudent to consider the ramifications of such action, not just for the individual but for the stability of the office."

A third user wrote, "Too bad the GOP refuse to honor or utilize amendments like 14 or 25. They’d Weekend with Bernie him so they can hang onto control if they had to."