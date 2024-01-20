'Pawn Stars' Star Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dead at 39 in Tragic Overdose

The Las Vegas Metro PD has confirmed that they are currently investigating the case. As details continue to unfold, the Harrison family is left to mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.

Adam, one of Rick's three sons, had mostly maintained a low profile, opting out of the fame and public exposure associated with his father's reality show and store.

While he did lend a helping hand at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in the past, it seems that he had since pursued his own endeavors, distancing himself from the spotlight.