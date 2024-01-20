'Pawn Stars' Star Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dead at 39 in Tragic Overdose
Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars reality star Rick Harrison, has passed away at the young age of 39.
According to a representative for the Harrison family, Adam's death was the result of a fatal overdose. The family received the heartbreaking news on Friday, January 19.
The Las Vegas Metro PD has confirmed that they are currently investigating the case. As details continue to unfold, the Harrison family is left to mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.
Adam, one of Rick's three sons, had mostly maintained a low profile, opting out of the fame and public exposure associated with his father's reality show and store.
While he did lend a helping hand at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in the past, it seems that he had since pursued his own endeavors, distancing himself from the spotlight.
Unlike Rick's eldest son, Corey Harrison, who has been heavily involved in Pawn Stars since its inception in 2009, Adam chose a different path, largely staying out of the public eye. Consequently, little information is available regarding Adam's personal and professional life.
The Harrison family released a statement to TMZ that read, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."
Several high-profile personalities left their condolences beneath an Instagram post announcing Adam's passing.
Former First Son, Donald Trump Jr. wrote, "I'm so sorry man."
Adam’s brother, Corey, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late sibling, sharing an old baby photo of the two of them in a bath.
“Wax wtf I will always love you bubba,” he wrote beneath the image. “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.”
Pawn Stars debuted in 2009 and quickly became the History Channel’s top show as three generations of the Harrison family worked, laughed and sometimes fought on camera as they bought and sold unique treasures that came through their store's doors.
The History Channel reality show has aired for 21 seasons and 675 episodes.
Numerous local experts in a variety of fields also regularly appear to appraise the items being sold or pawned, two of whom have gone on to their own spin-off programs. Antique restorer and metal artist Rick Dale went on to create American Restoration, and auto restoration expert Danny "The Count" Koker starred in his own spin-off, Counting Cars.