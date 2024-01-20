Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Friends Think Reunion is 'Conveniently Timed' and a PR Ploy: Report
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith — who finally admitted they've been separated for seven years while pretending to be happily married — are now reportedly living together in renewed romantic bliss, but no one is allegedly buying it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources say the conveniently timed reunion — after rumors of a gay sex scandal recently swirled around Slapgate schmo Will, 56, and criticism of the couple's questionable commitment — has taken a toll on 52-year-old Jada.
So, skeptical friends suspect the shiny new living arrangement is just another PR ploy to rescue their bruised public image.
"Will and Jada are putting on a united front, ending their seven-year separation and choosing to live under the same roof once again," a pal dished to Straight Shuter via the National Enquirer.
"They are openly declaring their commitment to each other, portraying themselves as a happy couple after the recent messy revelations about their relationship," the insider shared. "But while they insist that they're back together, some doubt lingers. The couple's tendency to manage their public image through carefully crafted narratives is no secret."
Jada came clean about their private life late last year, telling The Today Show that they separated in 2016, despite putting on a front until she used it for her book's publication.
"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said in October.
Will's wife said she planned to stick by her man despite sharing their years-long separation.
“The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been," Jada stated during another public outing for the book.
Jada also doubled down on their happy home to Drew Barrymore on her press tour.
“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not,” Barrymore told the actress. “It sounds like you’re staying together forever.”
“We’re staying together forever,” Pinkett Smith confessed.