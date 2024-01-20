Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Friends Think Reunion is 'Conveniently Timed' and a PR Ploy: Report

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith — who finally admitted they've been separated for seven years while pretending to be happily married — are now reportedly living together in renewed romantic bliss, but no one is allegedly buying it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources say the conveniently timed reunion — after rumors of a gay sex scandal recently swirled around Slapgate schmo Will, 56, and criticism of the couple's questionable commitment — has taken a toll on 52-year-old Jada.