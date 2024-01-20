Your tip
Kevin Costner and New Girlfriend Jewel 'Deepening Their Connection' By Making Music Together: Report

kevin costner jewel vacation photo dating pp
Kevin Costner and Jewel are reportedly making music together.

Jan. 20 2024

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is reportedly making music with his new sweetie, singing sensation Jewel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a recent report, sources claim the TV cowboy and folk singer are using music to strengthen their connection!

kevin costner on the set of yellowstone
Insiders said Costner and Jewel are 'deepening their connection' through music.

"Kevin and Jewel are deepening their connection through shared musical endeavors," an insider told the National Enquirer.

"Their relationship has evolved into a harmonious collaboration, with the two of them spending quality time together," the source added.

Another insider close to the Dances with Wolves actor echoed the insider's claims and noted how Costner's mesmerized by the Down So Long singer's talents.

jewel
Sources said the lovebirds are spending 'quality time together' thanks to their mutual love of music.

"He's obsessed with her and her talent," a close pal said of the actor. "Music is Kevin's real passion, not film. As long as Jewel keeps playing that guitar, Kevin will keep following her around!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Costner and Jewel's reps for comment.

kevin costner jewel vacation photo dating
A close pal of Costner said he's 'obsessed' with Jewel and 'her talent.'

After ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage in May 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences," Costner wasted no time diving back into the dating pool.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 68-year-old actor was initially linked to Jewel in early December 2023.

Costner and the You Were Meant For Me hitmaker were spotted getting cozy at mutual pal Richard Branson's Caribbean home. The two were said to be invited separately but quickly bonded over their mutual love of music — an emerging them in their budding relationship.

kevin costner jewel vacation photo dating
Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner split last May.

"They're both divorced and each likes to play and write their own songs, so they were instantly drawn together," a source told the National Enquirer. "By the time they were ready to leave, they had made plans to meet up again and see where things go."

Tipsters said Costner looked much happier after his Caribbean encounter with Jewel, especially given the bitter divorce battle that he had been dealing with since August.

Costner and his ex-wife argued in court over everything from living arrangements to custody over their three children, as well as the $129,755 monthly child support payments that Baumgartner requested.

After Costner and Baumgartner faced off in court, sources claimed it was easy for him to move on.

"Kevin feels like Christine put him through the ringer for no reason and he'd love nothing better than to let her know he's moved on with someone who has a career and who only wants to be with him," an insider said.

