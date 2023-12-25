Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Allegedly Jealous of 'Yellowstone' Star's New Romance With Jewel: Report

Sources told The National Enquirer that the 49-year-old was "livid" to see pictures of Costner, 68, with Jewel, 49, on billionaire Richard Branson's Necker Island, where the folk star hosted a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

"Despite publicly saying she's not surprised Kevin moved on, Christine is burning with jealously," the insider told the National Enquirer.

"She thinks it's pretty hypocritical of Kevin to be parading around like this oversexed college jock when he flipped out so angrily when there were rumors she'd stepped out herself," the alleged insider dished.