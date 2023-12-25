Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Allegedly Jealous of 'Yellowstone' Star's New Romance With Jewel: Report

kevin costners ex jealous of jewel
Source: MEGA

Christine Baumgartner reportedly 'livid' over ex Kevin Costner and Jewel.

By:

Dec. 25 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Christine Baumgartner is reportedly fuming over ex-husband Kevin Costner's budding romance with folk superstar Jewelw, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A bombshell report claimed Baumgartner, 49, has even demanded that the Yellowstone star keep his new girlfriend far away from their kids!

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner jewel vacation photo dating
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Baumgartner was 'livid' over photos of Costner and Jewel together.

Sources told The National Enquirer that the 49-year-old was "livid" to see pictures of Costner, 68, with Jewel, 49, on billionaire Richard Branson's Necker Island, where the folk star hosted a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

"Despite publicly saying she's not surprised Kevin moved on, Christine is burning with jealously," the insider told the National Enquirer.

"She thinks it's pretty hypocritical of Kevin to be parading around like this oversexed college jock when he flipped out so angrily when there were rumors she'd stepped out herself," the alleged insider dished.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner jewel vacation photo dating
Source: @jewel/Instagram

Jewel and Costner were beaming in another group snap captured during the trip that went unnoticed before their rumored romance was revealed.

Shortly after Baumgartner filed for divorce, the handbag designer was spotted on a Hawaiian getaway with Costner's friend Josh Connor, though she denied dating the financier.

The Bull Durham hunk and his spouse of 18 years spent five months locked in a contentious divorce battle over their prenup and child support payments for their kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

The former couple settled in September after the prenup was upheld — and a judge ruled Costner only had to pay his ex $63,209 a month from his $400 million fortune for the teens' care.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner christine baumgartner mega
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Baumgartner doesn't want Costner to bring Jewel around their children.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner

While child support matters were said to be handled, insiders claimed that's not the only issue regarding their children that the former spouses are feuding over.

"Christine does not want this woman anywhere near their kids — for the time being at least," the source alleged. "And she's looking forward to seeing Kevin with egg on his face once it all crashes and burns!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner jewel vacation photo dating
Source: MEGA

The actor settled his contentious $400 million divorce in September.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner was spotted canoodling with Jewel when he attended her fundraiser in the British Virgin Islands.

Photos showed the actor with his arm around Jewel — and he even held her waist as she gave a speech. According to TMZ, the pair traveled to the island together and stayed for a week.

"There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," one source said. "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.