Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Back on Speaking Terms After Settling $400 Million Divorce War, Actor’s Friends Concerned About Her Motives: Report

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner are back on speaking terms after finalizing their contentious divorce —but friends fear the Yellowstone star’s cash-hungry ex is secretly plotting a new way to get her hands on his fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the icy relationship between Costner and Baumgartner finally thawed after their four-month legal battle came to a close in September when the handbag designer realized she was stuck with the modest $1.5 million settlement dictated by the iron-clad prenuptial agreement she signed in 2004.