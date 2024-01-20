Celebrity Crashes: 6 Stars Who Smashed Their Vehicles in 2023

2 Chainz got involved in a car accident on a Miami highway, leaving him with neck injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital in a stable condition.

Days after the accident, the MC — born Tauheed Epps — broke his silence about the crash.

"This the car that hit us from behind. Praise God for the blessings, Things could have been worse, but it wasn't, don't wanna pity party, but I do appreciate every single person that checked up on me," he wrote. "Sometimes someone in my position don't feel like the love real or maybe it's mind thing, but I truly felt the love and don't worry 'bout me, I'm good, shake back king."