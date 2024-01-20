Celebrity Crashes: 6 Stars Who Smashed Their Vehicles in 2023
2 Chainz
2 Chainz got involved in a car accident on a Miami highway, leaving him with neck injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital in a stable condition.
Days after the accident, the MC — born Tauheed Epps — broke his silence about the crash.
"This the car that hit us from behind. Praise God for the blessings, Things could have been worse, but it wasn't, don't wanna pity party, but I do appreciate every single person that checked up on me," he wrote. "Sometimes someone in my position don't feel like the love real or maybe it's mind thing, but I truly felt the love and don't worry 'bout me, I'm good, shake back king."
Alan Ruck
CBS News confirmed that Succession star Alan Ruck was the driver of the pickup truck that crashed into Raffallo's Pizza building, causing a chain-reaction accident that involved four vehicles.
Surveillance footage showed the white Rivian traveling southbound on La Brea before rear-ending a vehicle at an intersection. It crashed with two other cars before veering off-road and reaching the pizza house.
Ruck was unharmed in the collision, but one man was rushed to hospital after sustaining undisclosed injuries.
Following the incident, plaintiff Horacio Vela filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court after suffering "severe injuries and damages." The complainant alleged that Ruck "abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle," which caused the wide-ranging accident.
On the other hand, Ruck responded through his attorneys and denied that Vela's injuries were attributable to his conduct at that time. They cited the Prop. 213, which the plaintiff reportedly did not follow.
Dick Van Dyke
On March 15, officers in Malibu, Calif., responded to a call regarding a silver Lexus collided with a gate. Dick Van Dyke, who was driving the vehicle, received treatment on the scene.
He gave an update through a paparazzi video shared online.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber," he said, pointing at the injuries he sustained on his bottom lip.
He assured everyone he was feeling pretty good despite the soreness all over his body.
Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom was safe and sound after crashing his white Mercedes while on his way home after visiting a friend in Northridge. His representative, Gina Rodriguez, said, "His phone fell and it dropped on the floor and when he reached out for it, his arm went with it."
Odom then hit two parked cars in the accident.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan appeared in headlines after getting involved in an accident at the intersection of Sunset and Beachwood Drive. A moving vehicle and a parked car were hit by the Just Mercy star, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.
Tenshi Angel, the other Ferrari driver who pulled up next to Jordan, told ET what he saw that night.
"I'm looking like, 'Oh.' We was just kind of, like, pacing. This was before the recording there was, like, two blocks away," he explained. "We were just cruising. And then -- I think it was like the next block, like halfway -- we were revving the engines a little bit, then once we got to the next block that was when we was like, 'Oh.' Honk[ed] three times. I took off, and that's what happened."
The LAPD launched an investigation into the crash to determine whether there would be criminal culpability that could lead to criminal charges.
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving after colliding into a Beverly Hills home in March. Months later, he crashed his SUV again following his appearance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Calif.
Page Six shared exclusive photos of the accident, showing Davidson in the driver's seat of his black GMC SUV while another man in his passenger seat and three others in the backseat. Sources said eyewitnesses did not know the Saturday Night Live alum was behind the wheel until he got out of the vehicle.