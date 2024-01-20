Kanye West Proudly Wears T-shirt of Self-Proclaimed Neo-Nazi Kristian 'Varg' Vikernes

Despite backlash over his anti-semitic rants, which reportedly prompted Kanye West to film a 40-minute long apology video, the controversial rapper was pictured wearing a t-shirt that featured the face of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Outrage erupted yet again when a photo of Ye, 46, and fellow rapper JPEGMafia was posted to social media on Friday.