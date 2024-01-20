Kanye West Proudly Wears T-shirt of Self-Proclaimed Neo-Nazi Kristian 'Varg' Vikernes
Despite backlash over his anti-semitic rants, which reportedly prompted Kanye West to film a 40-minute long apology video, the controversial rapper was pictured wearing a t-shirt that featured the face of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Outrage erupted yet again when a photo of Ye, 46, and fellow rapper JPEGMafia was posted to social media on Friday.
In the photo, the 46-year-old is wearing a black t-shirt of black metal band Burzum that featured its frontman, Kristian “Varg” Vikernes.
JPEGMafia, whose real name is Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, captioned the Instagram post, "can’t talk right now. doing hot girl s---."
Hendricks also shared the photo on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "vultures."
While Ye's $850k titanium dentures were on display in Hendrick's Instagram post, followers couldn't get past the Chicago rapper's offensive shirt.
On Instagram, one user commented, "bro why are you collabing with nazis."
Another chimed in, "when is he gonna stop the white supremacist dog whistling."
"The burzum shirt is insane considering his views on jewish people LIKE LOL," a third wrote.
Vikernes founded the Norwegian black metal band in 1991 and the act is considered one of the most influential musical groups in the genre.
While the Burzum frontman is most well known for the murder of Mayhem's Euronymous, which he was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for in 1993, Vikernes is infamous for promoting Nazism in the 90s.
While in prison for murder, Vikernes is believed to have founded the far-right group Heathen Front. The anti-semitic group operated under the belief system "Odalism" and openly promoted white supremacist ideals and Nazism.
Vikernes was released from prison after 16 years and moved to France, where he continued to spread hateful ideologies.
In 2013, the Guardian reported that the Burzum frontman was arrested on suspicion of plotting a "large terrorist act” but was released 48 hours later.
Vikernes' 2013 arrest was not the end of his problems in France. In 2014, he was arrested and found guilty of a hate crime after inciting violence on his blog, according to Norwegian outlet The Local.
Vikernes was hit with a six-month suspended prison sentence and a $10,000 fine over his blog postings that applauded war crimes and promoted discrimination against Muslims and Jews.