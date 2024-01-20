Michael Jackson Estate at War With Long-Running 'MJ Live' Las Vegas Tribute Act Over Trademark Dispute
A long-running Sin City tribute act known as MJ Live has filed a lawsuit against the estate of Michael Jackson over their concerts featuring a King of Pop impersonator, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In the newly filed court docs, organizers asked a judge to intervene while claiming the late singer's estate is doing all they can to shut down their show, sending cease-and-desist letters to six venues in other states demanding they cancel tour dates.
The lawsuit makes note of Nevada's specific likeness laws, which allow for the use of a celebrity's appearance by "impersonators in live performances," also citing the First Amendment. They said the show has already been performed more than 3,600 times since 2012.
"Over the past eleven and one-half years … plaintiff has spent millions of dollars advertising and promoting its MJ Live show," lawyers for the tribute act argued.
"Plaintiff estimates that over 2,500,000 audience members, clapping and singing in their seats, jumping to their feet, and dancing in the aisles, have experienced the joy, excitement, and thrill of MJ Live," the docs filed in Nevada federal court read.
MJ Live organizers believe it's fair for the show to go on, claiming the show doesn't infringe on the estate's trademarks while arguing the letters sent were "intended to harm Plaintiff."
They noted the estate will soon be touring its new Broadway show, MJ: The Musical, and perhaps that is why they care all of the sudden.
Sources with knowledge of the brewing legal battle claimed the estate hadn't tried to shut down the show during its Nevada run due to state laws protecting impersonator gigs. Las Vegas is known for hosting a slew of impersonators, including those paying homage to the late Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley.
"However, Michael's estate is now taking action because they view the show as low class," one insider said, according to TMZ.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Steinsapir, an attorney for the estate added, "This lawsuit — including the claim that this impersonator show somehow owns a 'trademark' in 'MJ,' a trademark owned by Michael Jackson's Estate and long associated with Michael and his Estate — is beyond frivolous. The Estate, as always, will vigorously defend all intellectual property rights of Michael Jackson."