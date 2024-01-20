Michael Jackson Estate at War With Long-Running 'MJ Live' Las Vegas Tribute Act Over Trademark Dispute

The lawsuit makes note of Nevada's specific likeness laws, which allow for the use of a celebrity's appearance by "impersonators in live performances," also citing the First Amendment. They said the show has already been performed more than 3,600 times since 2012.

"Over the past eleven and one-half years … plaintiff has spent millions of dollars advertising and promoting its MJ Live show," lawyers for the tribute act argued.

"Plaintiff estimates that over 2,500,000 audience members, clapping and singing in their seats, jumping to their feet, and dancing in the aisles, have experienced the joy, excitement, and thrill of MJ Live," the docs filed in Nevada federal court read.