Michael Jackson's Custom-Made Leather Jacket From Iconic Pepsi Commercial Hits Auction Block
Michael Jackson fans will have a hot new item to bid over when his black and white leather jacket worn in a 1984 "Pepsi Generation" ad hits the auction block.
RadarOnline.com should note it's not the infamous ad where he burned himself on set after being set ablaze by the fireworks, but rather the one where the icon was dancing in the streets with music-loving kids.
Jackson wore the stylish garment while teaming up with director Bob Giraldi, showing off his signature moves in the jacket which features a front zipper closure, multi-zipper pockets on the front, sleeves and back as well as a pointed-collar style complete with silver buttons.
It can be yours starting November 10 through Propstore, and is anticipated to sell for anywhere between $230k to $460,000 after Jackson donned the item himself.
Wendell Thompson, whose father was a hairdresser who worked with the "Smooth Criminal" hitmaker, is the seller.
Wendell was only 12 when he met the King of Pop and received the item as a gift in December 1983 when the singer was visiting Orlando for the opening of the Michael Jackson room at the Hotel Royal Plaza.
The seller decided to put it up for grabs now since his kids are getting older and the money from it will help provide a strong foundation for their future.
Although the jacket is near and dear to his heart, Wendell felt the time was right to pass it along to someone else who can "care for it and love it as much as he has."
Jackson has a lot of history with Pepsi after his managers approached Jay Coleman, founder/CEO of Entertainment Marketing & Communications International, who would eventually broker all three Jackson-Pepsi deals.
"The goal was to make Pepsi look young and Coke look old, and Michael Jackson was in fact the choice of that generation — he was already the King of Pop, even though he hadn't declared it," Coleman said, Billboard reported.
"I pitched it as a multifaceted marketing campaign with lots of touch points: big-time advertising, tour sponsorship, logos on the cans, displays in the supermarket and PR-friendly events," Coleman said.
It was Jackson's idea to use his megahit "Billie Jean" as the jingle. It had a rewritten chorus to give it an added splash, "You're the Pepsi generation/Guzzle down and taste the thrill of the day/And feel the Pepsi way."