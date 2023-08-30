Your tip
Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Hit With Death Threats on Late Pop Star's 65th Birthday

paris jackson death threats over mj birthday snub
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson played a concert on her father's birthday, August 29.

Aug. 30 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris said she received death threats over not posting a tribute to her late father on his birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The late King of Pop would have turned 65 on August 29. Paris' father died at age 50 in 2009, when she was just 11 years old.

Paris Jackson followed in her dad's footsteps and is now a singer.

On Tuesday, Paris, who followed in her father's footsteps and is now a singer, addressed the overwhelming hate she received from Michael's fans in a social media post.

Paris called her father's outraged fans "ridiculous" after she revealed she had been inundated with messages all day about not posting a birthday tribute for Michael.

Late Michael Jackson would have turned 65 on Tuesday.

Paris explained to her followers that the Billie Jean singer was never a big fan of birthdays to begin with.

"So, today is my dad's birthday," Paris said in her video address."And back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, anything like that."

Paris revealed that her father went to great lengths to keep his birthday on the down low and didn't even want his children to "know when his birthday was" so that they wouldn't "throw a party or anything like that."

11-year-old Paris being comforted by her father's siblings at his memorial service.

Paris then called out fans who were in a tizzy over her silence on her dad's big day, as she mocked that not posting on social media for someone's birthday "apparently means you don't love them."

While explaining the times she hasn't posted for her father's birthday, Paris said she received messages to "kill herself."

In response, Paris shared a video she made for her father to outraged fans.

Paris ended up making a video in tribute of her dad, who she said was not a fan of birthdays.

The video showed Paris performing on MJ's big day. On stage, the singer spoke of her late dad telling the crowd that Michael put "50 years of blood, sweat, and tears" into his work so that she could now stand on stage and "scream into a microphone."

The loving daughter added that she "owed everything to him."

