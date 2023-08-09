PHOTOS: Michael Jackson’s Property Allegedly ‘Stolen’ by Latoya’s Ex Revealed in Court, Including Late Pop Star’s Hard Drives — That May Contain New Music

The battle between Michael Jackson’s estate and LaToya Jackson’s ex-fiancé over the late pop star’s allegedly stolen personal property will be headed to trial — and now photos of the memorabilia have been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, last year, the estate, run by executors John Branca and John McClain, accused LaToya’s ex Jeffre Phillips of taking Michael’s property in the days after his 2009 death.