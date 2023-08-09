PHOTOS: Michael Jackson’s Property Allegedly ‘Stolen’ by Latoya’s Ex Revealed in Court, Including Late Pop Star’s Hard Drives — That May Contain New Music
The battle between Michael Jackson’s estate and LaToya Jackson’s ex-fiancé over the late pop star’s allegedly stolen personal property will be headed to trial — and now photos of the memorabilia have been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, last year, the estate, run by executors John Branca and John McClain, accused LaToya’s ex Jeffre Phillips of taking Michael’s property in the days after his 2009 death.
The executors said Jeffree took priceless items and memorabilia from Michael’s Los Angeles home. The items allegedly taken included handwritten notes, 5 hard drives, 3 silver Mac laptops, two iPods, cassette tapes, and a large black bag with a skull on it. The executors believe the hard drives could contain unreleased music from Michael.
The value of the property is in excess of $1 million.
Jeffre admitted he took the items but claimed Michael’s mother Katherine had instructed him to do so. He said, “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson's family members knew I had these items.”
Jeffre added, “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother. If Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so.”
The parties are headed to trial but fighting over whether Katherine can be deposed. Jeffre has demanded Michael’s 93-year-old mother sit for hours and answer questions about the days after her son’s death.
Her lawyers argued in their opposition, “It can hardly be disputed that a deposition would impose significant burdens on Ms. Jackson. Even under normal circumstances, a deposition can be a stressful and anxiety-inducing event, which can elevate the heart rate and trigger physical reactions in the human mind and body. It may be that merely “being nervous or uncomfortable talking about sensitive topics, such as a child’s death, is not a reason to disallow a deposition” but that argument belittles the seriousness of the situation here.”
- ‘No Spring Chicken’: Michael Jackson’s 93-year-old Mom Katherine Using Doctor's Note in Effort to Block LaToya’s Ex From Deposing Her in $1 Million Battle
- Michael Jackson’s Estate Demands Trial With Latoya Jackson’s Ex Over $1 Million of Pop Star’s ‘Stolen’ Property Not Be Delayed, Reveal Settlement Talks Have Gone Nowhere
- LaToya Jackson’s Ex-fiancé Demands Trial Over Allegedly 'Stolen' Michael Memorabilia Worth $1 Million Be Postponed
“Ms. Jackson is no spring chicken. She is 93 years old. It is inarguable that it is important for people of her age to minimize exposure to such stressful situations that might affect their heart rate or blood pressure,” her lawyer added.
In the meantime, Jeffre reached an agreement with the estate to turn over the property to a third party for inspection while the parties continue to fight over it in court.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the photos of the items taken by the third party that show multiple iMac laptops, boxes full of CDs including Kanye West’s Late Registration, and Gwen Stefani’s Love. Angel. Music. Baby.
Other artists in his record collection included Justin Timberlake, Fergie, Hilary Duff, Madonna, and Lionel Richie.
In addition, there were several hard drives collected that may contain unreleased music from Michael. The photos showed multiple cassette tapes turned over by Jeffree.
The judge has yet to rule on Katherine’s deposition. The case is ongoing.