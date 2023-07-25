Michael Jackson’s Estate Demands Trial With Latoya Jackson’s Ex Over $1 Million of Pop Star’s ‘Stolen’ Property Not Be Delayed, Reveal Settlement Talks Have Gone Nowhere
Michael Jackson’s estate rushed to court to object to LaToya Jackson’s ex Jeffre Phillips’ attempt to postpone the trial in their nasty court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate, run by executors John Branca and John McClain, is asking that Phillips' plea to push the September 6, 2023 trial date by six months be shut down.
In the motion, the executors argue Phillips has failed to show any valid reason for the delay. Further, they accuse him of having “routinely frustrated settlement talks.”
The executors claim, “Any trial continuance will only decrease the odds of a settlement. To date, and despite repeated requests, Phillips has never made a settlement demand in this action. Moreover, [the executors] have repeatedly Phillips and his counsel (including his new counsel) of the basis on which they would consider settlement and are not interested in incurring the additional expense of private mediation.”
Further, McClain and Branca argued a delay would “significantly prejudice” them “who have already spent six figures in legal fees litigating this action.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Phillips said his lawyers need more time to prepare. In addition, he’s trying to convince a judge to allow him to depose Michael’s 93-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson.
The estate dragged Phillips to court last year accusing him of stealing a ton of Michael’s memorabilia from his home. In court documents, the executors claimed Phillips took the items during the chaos in the days after the pop star’s death.
The items allegedly taken included handwritten notes, 5 hard drives, 3 silver Mac laptops, two iPods, cassette tapes, and a large black bag with a skull on it. The executors believe the hard drives may contain unreleased music. The value of the property is in excess of $1 million.
Phillips, who dated LaToya from 1995 to 2015, has adamantly denied the accusations. He claimed he was instructed by Katherine to remove the items and store them for her.
He said, “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson's family members knew I had these items.”
Phillips added, “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother. If Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so.”
A judge has yet to rule on Katherine being deposed or if the trial date will be pushed.