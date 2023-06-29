Michael Jackson’s Sister Latoya Being Dragged Into $1 Million Battle Over Pop Star’s 'Stolen' Memorabilia

Michael Jackson’s sister LaToya will be called as a witness in the legal battle between the pop star’s estate and her ex-fiancé, Jeffree Phillips, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeffree plans to use LaToya as part of his defense in the case accusing him of stealing Michael’s personal property.

The estate, run by executors John McClain and John Branca, filed a legal case against Jeffree accusing him of taking MJ’s items from his home in the days after his June 2009 death. The items include a series of hard drives and laptops, that the estate believes could contain unreleased music worth millions. For his part, Jeffree has denied stealing the property and claimed Michael’s mom Katherine told him to remove the items and store them.

He claimed, “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother. If Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so.” As part of the battle, Jeffree has recently demanded 93-year-old Katherine sit for a deposition in the case. Lawyers for the estate have opposed the move claiming it would force the entertainer’s mom to relive the painful days after her son’s death.

Jeffree believes her testimony is crucial to the case. Now, Katherine’s lawyers are fighting to block his attempt. They claim Jeffree can obtain the information he wants from other third parties.

Her lawyers note the estate already agreed not to call Katherine as a witness. Further, “Ms. Jackson understands that the Co-Executors dispute that Ms. Jackson had authority to give the property away and has other defenses, which render Ms. Jackson’s testimony irrelevant.”

Her lawyers redacted a line in the motion arguing against the deposition but then added, “If this Court wishes to speak with Ms. Jackson or her physician to obtain additional information about these health concerns, any such dialogue should take place within a private and confidential setting to protect Ms. Jackson’s privacy.” Katherine said she should not have to be deposed. Instead, she said her daughter LaToya, who dated Jeffree for years and co-work a book with him, should testify instead.

“Mr. Phillips previously identified his former fiancée, La Toya Jackson, as a witness who allegedly was present during the events in question. Mr. Phillips provides no reason why he cannot depose La Toya, with whom he co-wrote a book about the events in question, instead of her elderly mother, and should be required to do so,” the motion read. Jeffree has yet to respond.