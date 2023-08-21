‘I WAS MICHAEL JACKSON’S TORMENTED BOY BRIDE’: Pepsi Commercial Kid Says He was Only 8 at Time of Kinky Wedding

The boy in the bizarre wedding ceremony, James Safechuck , on Aug. 18 won the right to revive his sex abuse lawsuit against the King of Pop’s estate.

Child-loving Michael Jackson went through a secret marriage ceremony with an eight-year-old boy — which a judge excluded from the singer’s 2005 sex abuse trial.

The decades-old Jackson sex abuse claims shot into the headlines again when an appeals court in California found lawsuits from Safechuck and Wade Robson could be tried. Both allege the late singer-songwriter sexually abused them for years when they were boys.

An appeals court in California found lawsuits from Safechuck and Wade Robson could be tried.

A three-judge panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal found the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court, and that the men could validly claim that two Jackson-owned corporations which were named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them.

The judges did not rule on the truth of the allegations themselves.

That will be the subject of a forthcoming jury trial in Los Angeles.