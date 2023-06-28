Michael Jackson Used Sicko Signals & Code Words, Accuser James Safechuck Claims In Bombshell Court Docs
Married father of two James Safechuck — who appeared in Michael Jackson's famous 1988 Pepsi commercial at age 10 — has also accused the King of Pop of sexual abuse. Now a 36-year-old computer programmer, Safechuck claims that Jackson began abusing him on the European leg of the singer's Bad tour in 1988, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a lawsuit filed in L.A. Superior Court on May 9, Safechuck said when Jackson wanted sex, the singer would scratch the inside of his hand with his finger while they held hands. Jackson also allegedly used code words around him — calling semen "duck butter," while an erection was "bright light, brick city."
Safechuck said Jackson once staged a mock wedding and presented him with a wedding ring and marriage certificate.
The alleged molestations continued after the two returned to California, including at a Century City condo Jackson dubbed "The Hideout," according to Safechuck.
A Jackson attorney blasted Safechuck's claims as "false and scurrilous." But a Neverland manager testified that he saw Jackson in a jacuzzi with his hands "down the front of Jimmy's underpants...manipulating the boy's genitalia."
Safechuck's lawsuit details come on the heels of news that Wade Robson's molestation allegations against the late singer will go to trial after the California Court of Appeal reversed its 2021 decision to dismiss the case.
Robson, 40, has charged that Jackson molested him several times at Neverland Ranch between the ages of 7 and 14.
Following the monumental decision, Safechuck and Robson released a joint statement.
"A sexual abuser’s passing does not deprive his victims of their day in court and, in turn, justice and healing. Michael Jackson is not sued personally in this case-his company is, and his company will have every opportunity to defend itself in the trial," the accusers told TMZ.
They continued, "We are pleased that the Court of Appeal has taken its time and considered all of the facts and applicable law in these cases. We look forward to oral arguments next month and the eventual decision of the Court of Appeal."
Jackson died in June 2009 from an overdose. He was 50 years old.