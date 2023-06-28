Michael Jackson Used Sicko Signals & Code Words, Accuser James Safechuck Claims In Bombshell Court Docs

A Jackson attorney blasted Safechuck's claims as "false and scurrilous." But a Neverland manager testified that he saw Jackson in a jacuzzi with his hands "down the front of Jimmy's underpants...manipulating the boy's genitalia."

Safechuck's lawsuit details come on the heels of news that Wade Robson's molestation allegations against the late singer will go to trial after the California Court of Appeal reversed its 2021 decision to dismiss the case.

Robson, 40, has charged that Jackson molested him several times at Neverland Ranch between the ages of 7 and 14.