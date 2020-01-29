Paris Jackson’s Rocker Boyfriend Cleans Up His Act To Save Her Gabriel Glenn is turning his back on his rock ’n’ roll lifestyle.

With Paris Jackson’s life in free fall from her prescription drug use, her rocker boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, has cleaned up his own act to help get her back on track, sources said.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the wild child daughter of Michael Jackson, 21, was forced to cancel a gig with her and Glenn’s band, Soundflowers, in Rome last December — with insiders fearing that a bad mix of prescription meds had her on the brink of a meltdown.

Now Glenn is coming to the rescue by turning his back on his rock ’n’ roll lifestyle, sources said.

One insider exclusively told Radar: “He has definitely scaled back the wild times,” adding that Jackson and Glenn, who first hooked up in 2018, “were definitely up to party.”

Last March, Jackson was caught enjoying a wild weekend in New Orleans, where she was spotted guzzling cans of rosé cider, getting into bars with fake IDs and brawling with her beau.

Even more worrisome, the beauty, who did not respond to a request for comment, also kept disappearing into a stall in a women’s bathroom — with a rotating crew of male pals!

A few days later, Jackson, who attempted suicide in 2013, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, and was later forced to deny reports she had again tried to take her own life.

Meanwhile, Glenn’s “certainly making the most of being with Paris to promote himself and his music,” a source said. “If he breaks her heart, it would be the absolute worst thing that could happen to her.”