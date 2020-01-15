Paris Jackson skipped out on a recent tour date in Europe — and pals tell RadarOnline.com exclusively they are fearful she is heading for a meltdown!

The daughter of tragic pop icon Michael Jackson was a no-show at a concert for her band Soundflowers in Rome on December 29 after she was stricken with a mystery illness.

But Radar can exclusively reveal the real reason behind her canceled appearance — prescription medicines!

“Paris has panic attacks and she takes pills to help calm the effects of the attacks,” spilled a source.

According to the tipster, the 21-year-old has a slew of prescriptions to relieve anxiety and has been popping more pills than she should, as well as mixing medications.

“She takes them every day and when she doesn’t she has nightmares, gets nervous and sweats. She mixes them sometimes, which is very unhealthy!”

Paris was indeed spotted in Italy at the end of the year, celebrating the holidays with the rest of her family. Prince, 22, and 17-year-old Blanket joined their sister in Rome over Christmas to hang out and have some fun.

The siblings also invited friends, family and significant others to tag along. Prince’s girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, joined the group and Paris brought along her bad news boyfriend and bandmate, Gabriel Glenn.

As Radar previously reported, Paris’ romance with Gabriel has caused some loved ones to worry, claiming “he is dangerous,” a source told Radar after Paris’ hospitalization. “Their #1 priority is getting him away from her.”

It’s not clear if Gabriel’s presence had anything to do with Paris missing her tour date, but media rep Elliot Mintz told Radar his client missed her show because she was ill and had “an adverse reaction” to a prescribed medication she had never taken before. He also said he had never witnessed the beauty suffering from a panic attack.

Paris had an emotionally difficult 2019, with the actress checking herself into a treatment facility in January. Just two months later she was hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt, which she denied.

But she acknowledged her difficulties in life, saying: “Some days my best is absolutely s–t,” but “if I just try every single day then everything else is out of my hands!”