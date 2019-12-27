Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Roman Holiday! Paris Brings Bad News Boyfriend On Jackson Family Getaway Michael Jackson’s children Blanket and Prince kept an eye on the couple in Italy.

Michael Jackson’s children jetted off to Italy to celebrate the holidays as a family.

Prince, 22, Paris, 21, and 17-year-old Blanket were spotted in Rome over Christmas hanging out and having fun while feasting on Italian food and eating gelato.

The siblings also invited friends, family and significant others to tag along.

Prince’s girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, joined the group and Paris brought along her bad news boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paris and Gabriel — who are bandmates in their group The Soundflowers — started dating in August 2018.

Last March, Paris was hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. Despite the crisis, Gabriel continued to party with his troubled girlfriend amid her worried family’s pleas to move back home.

Though she denied she tried to take her own life, a spokesperson from the LAPD told Radar at the time: “We can confirm that an ambulance attended a suicide attempt…in Los Angeles earlier today. The victim was transported to a local hospital.”

And while the couple seemed happy on their Roman holiday, past trips haven’t gone so smoothly — including a trip to New Orleans the couple took shortly before she was rushed to the hospital.

As Radar readers know, Gabriel was caught on camera getting in Paris’ face and screaming at her.

“Gabriel is usually cute with Paris in public, but they believe behind closed doors, it is a completely different situation,” a source had explained.

