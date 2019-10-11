Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paris Jackson Caught Partying With Boyfriend Gabriel Amid Family's Concerns

Paris Jackson was spotted partying with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn this week as her family continues to worry about her wild lifestyle.

The stars were spotted looking loved-up during a night out at Delilah on Thursday, October 10.

Paris, 21, wore a maroon floral romper, a jean jacket, pink heels, and rosy makeup, while Gabriel looked cool in an all-black look. The pair smiled and greeted photographers outside the hotspot.

RadarOnline.com readers know Paris and Gabriel — who are bandmates in their group The Soundflowers — have become inseparable ever since they started dating in August 2018. Though they were initially very low-key about their romance, it didn’t take long for them to go public with their love.

“Happy national boyfriend day ♥️ this is the love of my life, my muse, the light of my existence. i don’t know how i got so lucky, but not a day goes by where i’m not grateful for having you in my life. thank you for being mine. for being you. for the music. i love you,” Paris captioned an Instagram post featuring three steamy photos of Gabriel, earlier this month.

“You are the most beautiful symphony ever composed,” she wrote about him in a romantic post from October 3.

In the past year, they’ve been spotted on various romantic dates together, and even make regular appearances at Hollywood events.

Paris’s mother, Debbie Rowe, told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview that she’s met Gabriel and thinks he’s “a lovely boy.”

When asked about Paris and Gabriel’s matching gold bands, Debbie confirmed the young musicians are not married, but revealed there’s a possibly that they get hitched in the future.

“I don’t know… Kids are kids. Who knows!” she said.

Prior to Debbie’s seal of approval, Radar reported the Jackson family was worried sick about Paris’s relationship with her hard-partying boyfriend. “The family is freaking out,” an insider told Radar. “She is not answering any of them. No one knows what to think; Paris is a loose cannon.”

The source added that if Paris did secretly marry Gabriel, many people will be “disappointed” in her.

Adding to her family’s fears, Paris — who recently celebrated late dad Michael Jackson’s 61st birthday — was hospitalized this March after an alleged suicide attempt.

After hearing of the tragedy, her family begged her to move back home, but instead, Paris continued partying with Gabriel.