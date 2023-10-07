Famous Last Words: What 10 Celebrities Said Before Their Haunting Deaths
Bob Marley
Bob Marley bid goodbye to his loved one with heartbreaking words.
The Jamaican singer learned that he had melanoma while playing football. While he thought it was only an injury, his doctors discovered it was cancer. He died from acral lentiginous melanoma on May 11, 1981, at the Cedars Of Lebanon Hospital in Miami, Fla.
Sun Is Shining singer told his son, Ziggy, "Money can't buy life" before taking his last breath. According to fans, the legendary musician talked about his fortunes that failed to save him from the dreaded illness.
Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn. He was initially found by his then-fianceé, Ginger Alden, unconscious on the floor of the master suite bathroom.
The Can't Help Falling in Love singer suffered constipation before his passing and spent hours inside the bathroom after telling Alden, "I'm going to the bathroom to read."
Frank Sinatra
Eleven-time Grammy winner Frank Sinatra suffered health issues – from breathing problems to pneumonia – that left him hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
The then-82-year-old crooner died from a heart attack, though he was able to tell his wife his last words, "I'm losing it," before the fatal episode.
Heath Ledger
Oscar-nominated actor Heath Ledger died on January 22, 2008, following an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. His father, Kim Ledger, told news.com.au that his sister Kate told him via phone not to mix the medicines prescribed to him.
However, he ended the communication by telling his sibling, "I'll be fine."
John Lennon
John Lennon of The Beatles died hours after an obsessed fan shot him at close range on December 8, 1980. He yelled, "I'm shot!" before trying to walk a few steps as he endured the gunshot wounds in his side and back.
Before he ultimately died at the hospital, he muttered "Yeah" to a policeman.
Marilyn Monroe
The toxicologist ruled that Marilyn Monroe died from an overdose and "probable suicide" after ingesting a lethal dose of Nembutal. She was officially declared deceased on August 5, 1962, at 3:50 a.m., though she was presumed dead on August 4, 1962, inside her Brentwood, Calif., home.
The icon made her last phone calls with Sydney Guilaroff around 9:30 p.m. on August 4. The hairdresser revealed that the Some Like It Hot actress slurred her speech and told her she was tired, so she would not come to dinner.
Monroe uttered, "Say goodbye to Pat, say goodbye to Jack, and say goodbye to yourself because you're a nice guy."
Michael Jackson
King of Pop Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, following a propofol overdose administered by his physician, Conrad Murray. The doctor was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter.
It was later revealed that his last words were, "More milk," expressing his desire to have more propofol.
Notorious B.I.G.
Notorious B.I.G. said, "I don't wanna die," moments before he died from gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting near Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles' Miracle Mile District.
He was officially declared dead at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after sustaining four gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.
Paul Walker
On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker died along with Roger Rodas after the Porsche Carrera GT that the latter was driving crashed and burst into flames. The coroner's report confirmed that it traveled more than 100 miles per hour before the crash.
Walker died of traumatic and thermal injuries, while the driver sustained multiple traumatic injuries.
Before the fatal accident, he reportedly said, "I'll be back in five minutes, alright?" as he was at a charity event when they decided to have a quick spin.
Robin Williams
Robin Williams gave his sweet last words to his wife, Susan Schneider Williams, before he died by suicide on October 11, 2014.
"Goodnight, my love," he told his widow hours before he was found with a belt around his neck and cuts on his left wrist. The autopsy also confirmed he was suffering from Lewy body dementia at the time of his death.