Famous Last Words: What 10 Celebrities Said Before Their Haunting Deaths

Bob Marley bid goodbye to his loved one with heartbreaking words.

The Jamaican singer learned that he had melanoma while playing football. While he thought it was only an injury, his doctors discovered it was cancer. He died from acral lentiginous melanoma on May 11, 1981, at the Cedars Of Lebanon Hospital in Miami, Fla.

Sun Is Shining singer told his son, Ziggy, "Money can't buy life" before taking his last breath. According to fans, the legendary musician talked about his fortunes that failed to save him from the dreaded illness.