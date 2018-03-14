Booze, Drugs & Dark Demons: Inside Robin Williams’ Sad Days Before Suicide

Comedian Robin Williams was one of the biggest names in Hollywood before he took his own life on August 11, 2014. Despite being a beloved actor, performer and family man, the troubled star constantly battled with depression and substance abuse issues — all which eventually led him to suicide.

REELZ’s new docuseries, Robin Williams: The Price of Fame, shows viewers the truth behind Williams’ dark demons and the toxic habits that broke his marriage, and ultimately his life.

“When Robin fell off the wagon, man, he fell hard,” says comedian Chuck Nice in the show teaser. “All he wanted to do was drink, a lot.”

The Jumanji star developed a cocaine addiction early on in his career, in addition to his drinking. After some time, he got help and even remained sober for 20 years — but in his final days, his drug and alcohol habits returned.

His boozing led to his womanizing, all which put enormous stress on his marriage to Marsha Garces, and later, Susan Schneider.

Williams became extremely depressed and began showing signs of memory loss and delusions. Eventually, it all became too much for him to handle. The actor was found hanged inside his home at age 63.

Robin Williams: The Price of Fame airs Sunday, March 19 at 9ET / PT on REELZ.

