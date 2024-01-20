Your tip
Nikki Haley Campaign Bans News Outlet From Events After Reporting Cheating Allegations

nikki haley accused cheating husband governor south carolina report
Source: MEGA

Nikki Haley bans the Daily Mail from campaign events.

By:

Jan. 19 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

The Daily Mail has been banned from covering Nikki Haley campaign events, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Press credentials were reportedly revoked after the outlet published allegations that the Republican candidate cheated on her husband, Michael, with a communications consultant and a married lobbyist. Haley denied cheating allegations during her 2010 South Carolina gubernatorial campaign.

the view sunny hostin nikki haley racist country remarks
Source: MEGA

Haley's campaign turned down a Daily Mail reporter and photographer from an event on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, a staff reporter and photographer were asked to leave Haley's Friday campaign event at Mary Ann's Diner in Amherst, New Hampshire.

"Daily Mail is not credentialed for any more events. I'm politely asking you to leave," Haley spokesperson Chaney Denton told the reporter and photographer while pointing towards the door.

the view sunny hostin nikki haley racist country remarks
Source: MEGA

A Haley campaign spokesperson confirmed that press credentials were revoked over reporting that she cheated on her husband.

When the reporter asked if the ban was "in effect" for future campaign events, the spokesperson reportedly confirmed, "Yes."

After the Amherst event, the reporter was informed that the application for press credentials for an upcoming Massachusetts event was rejected. The Daily Mail's application for press credentials was accepted for two events held on Thursday.

nikki haley accused cheating husband governor south carolina report
Source: MEGA

Haley denied allegations that she cheated on her husband with two different men in 2007 and 2008.

The Haley campaign informed the Daily Mail reporter of the application's rejection in an email.

"We apologize, but due to high volume of interest and limited space we CANNOT credential you for tonight’s event in Manchester, NH. Please do not attempt to attend, as you will be turned away at the door," the email read.

Without specifically acknowledging the outlet's reporting, Haley spoke about attacks against her character during the event.

nikki haley accused cheating husband governor south carolina report
Source: MEGA

The Haley campaign denied the Daily Mail's press credential application for an upcoming event in Massachusetts.

As Haley has gained momentum on the campaign trail that's translated to the polls, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has revved up his attacks against her, repeatedly referring to Haley, who served in the Trump administration as UN Ambassador, as "birdbrain."

Haley told the New Hampshire crowd, "If people hit me, this is politics. For me, it's not personal."

As this outlet previously reported, the Daily Mail published allegations that Haley cheated with two different men before she was elected governor of South Carolina.

The outlet reported that Haley cheated with Will Folks, now 49, and Larry Marchant, now 61, in 2007 and 2008, respectively. At the time, Folks served as a communication consultant for Haley, and Marchant was employed as a lobbyist in South Carolina.

In addition to the shocking claims, the outlet reported that both men signed affidavits alleging they engaged in consensual sexual relationships with Haley in 2007 and 2008.

Marchant's wife cited the alleged affair in court documents related to her 2013 divorce from the lobbyist. Additionally, an ex-staffer for Haley alleged that the affairs were well-known.

"When she was having the affairs, she and her husband were having a lot of problems and were on the verge of divorce," the ex-staffer told the outlet. "There's no question she and Will were having an affair."

Haley denied the allegations and said she was "100 percent" faithful to her husband when the accusations initially surfaced in 2010.

