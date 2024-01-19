Donald Trump Attacks ‘Weak’ Nikki Haley During 7 AM Meltdown, Mocks Rival With New Nickname
Donald Trump unleashed on his rival Nikki Haley as she ramps up her efforts to beat him in New Hampshire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack Haley. Trump decided to give Haley the nickname Nimbra.
He told his followers, “Governor Chris Sununu, the now failing Governor of New Hampshire, where I am beating his endorsed candidate, Nimbra, by big numbers, and DeSanctimonious by even bigger numbers, should spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary.”
He asked, “How ridiculous is that?”
Trump added, “Anyway, it doesn’t matter, because Nimbra doesn’t have what it takes. She’s weak on China, Russia, Borders, and Crime, but never saw a war she didn’t like.”
The ex-president stated, “I defeated ISIS, Rebuilt our Military, and brought our soldiers back home. I hope Sununu’s endorsement of Nimbra has more strength than Kim Reynolds’ Iowa endorsement of DeSanctus! How did that work out? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
The attack comes after a new poll showed Haley tied with Trump in New Hampshire. The poll, conducted by the American Research Group, showed the opponents tied at 40% with likely Republican voters.
Haley hopes to improve on her performance in Iowa where she placed third with 19% of the vote. Trump won the state with 51% of the votes while DeSantis came in second with 21%.
Haley appeared at a CNN town hall hosted by Jake Tapper last night.
On stage, she said Americans don’t want a Biden/Trump rematch.
She said, “Do we really want to have two 80-year-olds running for president when we have a country in disarray and a world on fire?”
“They are so distracted by their own investigations and their own grievances,” Haley said. “We don’t need people that are distracted. We need people who love America, realize that if your time is gone, move out of the way and let a new generational leader come in.”
Nikki called out Trump for his criticism of her. She said Trump throws a “temper tantrum” when he feels “threatened” and “insecure.”
“Rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him,” Haley added. “We can’t continue down this path and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it. You don’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos.”
Regarding Trump’s nickname for her, Haley said it was nothing but “name-calling” that she didn’t have time to engage with.
The New Hampshire presidential primary will take place on January 23.