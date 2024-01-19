Charlie Sheen's Ex-wife Brooke Mueller Ordered to Drug Test or Lose Custody of Kids After Alleged Relapse: Report
Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, was recently ordered to submit to drug testing or else lose custody of her and the actor’s two children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Mueller, 46, allegedly relapsed over the summer, the Two and a Half Men star reportedly filed an emergency request on Thursday to formalize an agreement he and his ex-wife signed in August 2023.
According to court documents obtained by the Blast on Thursday, Sheen requested that Mueller be “closely monitored for drug and alcohol abuse” and lose custody of their twin sons – Bob and Max, 14 – should a test come back positive.
While Mueller agreed to let Sheen have primary custody of their twins in the August 2023 agreement, the filing made clear that the embattled actress would lose her “custody and visitation” rights following a “dirty” drug and alcohol test.
“Brooke shall enjoy reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the Parties, recognizing the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents,” the August agreement read.
“Brooke shall test for drugs and alcohol (1) as often as required by her probation officer; (2) within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, until the Parties’ children reach the age of majority or graduate high school, whichever is later; and (3) at a minimum of once per week regardless,” the agreement also noted.
“In addition to an actual ‘dirty’ test, a positive test shall include: A missed test will be considered a positive test – or discussing this issue with either of the Parties’ minor children will be considered a positive test.”
Also surprising was another stipulation included in the agreement which requested that Mueller provide Sheen’s attorney with the contact information of her “regular, historic sources of controlled substances.”
“Brooke shall forthwith provide to [Sheen’s attorney] the names, addresses, and telephone numbers for all her regular, historic sources of controlled substances, to be held in confidence until and unless Brooke relapses,” the stipulation read.
According to the court documents obtained by the Blast, Sheen’s emergency request was heard in court on Thursday.
The judge overseeing the former couple’s divorce case reportedly granted the Bookie star’s request.
Meanwhile, the court documents released on Thursday confirmed that Mueller had relapsed on drugs and alcohol shortly before she and Sheen signed their agreement in August.
“In or about June and July 2023, Brooke relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances,” the documents noted.
If Mueller manages to “remain clean and sober,” Sheen will reportedly “continue” paying her rent.
“Conditioned upon Brooke remaining clean and sober, Charlie will continue to pay Brooke’s rent at her current residence,” another stipulation listed in the newly granted agreement read.