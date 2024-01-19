'Will & Grace' Star Eric McCormack Responds to Estranged Wife’s Divorce, Wants Her to Pay Her Own Legal Fees

Will & Grace Star Eric McCormack responded to his estranged wife Janet’s petition for divorce and the exes seem to be on the same page — for the most part. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Eric agreed that the divorce was necessary, and the marriage was broken due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Source: MEGA The actor hired a high-powered law firm to represent him.

Janet also listed “irreconcilable differences” in her petition. The actor listed the date of marriage as August 3, 1997, but said the date of separation was “to be determined.”

Source: MEGA Will with his 'Will & Grace' cast members.

The exes did not have any minor children — they share a 21-year-old son. As a result, child support will not be an issue. Eric did not request spousal support from his ex or ask that she be cut off from spousal support. Instead, he checked the box that asked to reserve the issue of support for future determination.

The move means he believes Janet is owed spousal support but wants it handled later. However, he did not that the support would be paid to his ex and not him.

Source: MEGA Eric and Janet were married for over 2 decades.

In addition, regarding separate property, Eric said, “Respondent believes that he has separate property, but is unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property. Respondent will amend this Response or file an appropriate pleading once the full nature and extent of his separate property has been ascertained.” Eric acknowledged the exes had community property. “There are community and quasi-community assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown to Respondent at this time,” his petition read.

The Will & Grace star did request that both parties cover their own legal fees in the case. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in November, Janet filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage.

Source: MEGA Eric has yet to comment on the split.

In her filing, TMZ reported that Janet did not list a date of separation, just like Eric. Janet asked the court to award her spousal support and to terminate Eric’s right to collect support.

The exes met in 1994 on the set of the TV show Lonesome Dove. Eric acted in the project while Janet worked as an assistant director. They got married a couple of years later. Eric and Janet have not commented publicly on the divorce.