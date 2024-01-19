Donald Trump Jr. Claims Dad Eyeing Tucker Carlson as Possible 2024 Running Mate: 'I Would Love to See That Happen'
Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed that his father, Donald Trump, was eyeing Tucker Carlson as a possible 2024 vice president pick, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after ex-President Trump won the Iowa Caucus in a landslide victory on Monday night, Don Jr. appeared on Newsmax to discuss potential running mates for his father for the general election later this year.
According to Don Jr., his ex-president father is eyeing Carlson as a possible vice president pick. The 46-year-old former first son said that he would “love to see” a Trump-Carlson ticket in November.
“That clearly would be on the table, right?” the ex-president’s eldest told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty regarding a possible Trump-Carlson ticket on Thursday night. “I mean they're very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things.”
“I would love to see that happen,” Don Jr. continued. “That would certainly be a contender.”
Meanwhile, Don Jr. also suggested that his father was eyeing GOP primary challenger and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, GOP Senator J.D. Vance, and former Trump Housing Secretary Ben Carson as potential vice president picks.
“You need someone who's in alignment, as well as, like, aggressive,” the eldest Trump son said. “You actually need a fighter.”
“The Republicans in Washington, D.C. are weak,” he continued. “You can have the House, the Senate, and they'll still roll over.”
While Don Jr. indicated that his father was eyeing Carlson, DeSantis, Vance, and Carson as possible running mates for the 2024 general election, he made it clear that he would not support a potential Trump-Haley ticket come November.
According to Don Jr., the possibility of Nikki Haley being chosen as his father’s vice president is not “currently on the table.”
“I would do whatever I could to make sure it wasn't Nikki Haley,” the former first son said. “I don’t think that’s currently really on the table. That's my opinion, I don't make these decisions.”
“I think she's being funded by Democrats, right? I mean, you see that,” he continued. “She's got Democrat megadonors funding her campaign. The people who are getting her gains in New Hampshire are all Democrats.”
“So, I probably see that as part of that sort of globalist Democrat, RINO tactic of dragging this out to make it harder for Trump to win a general,” Don Jr. concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson already dismissed the possibility of running as Trump’s vice president in 2024.
While Carlson admitted that he was a “total sucker” for ex-president Trump, the former Fox News star admitted that he was “not suited” to be a politician let alone vice president.
“Well, it’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson said in December regarding a potential Trump-Carlson ticket. “I mean, I haven’t led a life that prepares a person for politics.”
“As I said, I don’t think I have any horrible skeletons or anything. It’s not that, it’s just that that’s not how my brain works,” he continued last month. “I’ve never done anything like that. I can’t imagine spending time with politicians.”
Trump is expected to announce his 2024 vice president pick when and if he officially wins the GOP primary nomination in July.