'He's Very Dangerous': Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden a 'Threat to Democracy' Ahead of 2024 Election
Donald Trump recently called President Joe Biden a “threat to democracy” ahead of the general election later this year, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s surprising remarks against Biden came on Thursday as he and Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed Colorado and Maine’s efforts to boot the embattled ex-president from their election ballots.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on whether Colorado and Maine can remove Trump from their ballots, and the former president told Hannity that the “great justices” on the Supreme Court are “not going to take the vote away from the people.”
He then launched several attacks against President Biden.
“I’m sure the Supreme Court is going to say: We’re not going to take the vote away from the people,” Trump told the Hannity host on Thursday. “Now, Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons.”
“Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason,” the 45th president continued. “But he’s also – actually, in his own way, it’s not him. It’s the people that’s around him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk.”
According to Trump, President Biden has surrounded himself with “communists,” “Marxists,” and “fascists” at the White House. Trump also threw shade at the Department of Justice.
“You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him,” the former president said. “They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country.”
“How can you possibly take the vote away?” Trump concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Colorado and Maine opted to remove Trump’s name from their primary and general election ballots last month.
Both states cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in making their decision. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits any individual who participated in an insurrection against the United States from holding public office.
“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the Colorado Supreme Court wrote in its 4-3 ruling last month.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the Colorado Supreme Court continued. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us.”
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a similar ruling a few days later.
"The weight of the evidence makes clear that Mr. Trump was aware of the tinder laid by his multi-month effort to delegitimize a democratic election, and then chose to light a match," Bellows wrote in December.
She also ruled that Trump "used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power."
Both California and Michigan have opted to keep Trump’s name on their ballots for the upcoming primary and general elections in their respective states.