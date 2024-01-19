Donald Trump Marriage to Melania 'is Business, Not Pleasure,' Ex-First Lady Thinks 'Trump World' is 'Too Much': Report
Ex-president Donald Trump and his wife Melania are reportedly trapped in a cold marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell report claimed that the former first couple are rarely intimate —and their relationship is business, not pleasure!
According to the National Enquirer report, sources said 53-year-old Melania and her husband, 77, are living a lie by maintaining the public pretense their marriage is hunky-dory — despite rarely appearing together.
The Trump's passionless partnership is said to be all about cold political calculation and hard cash, an insider dished.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Very simply put, Donald is with Melania because her presence could help him win the presidency again," a source told the National Enquirer.
"She provides a living, breathing defense against claims he's a serial cheater and sexual predator. But sometimes life in Trump World is too much, even for her."
Melania skipped the annual Christmas party — sending her 79-year-old father, Viktor Knavs, as her emissary. Melania's absence was explained away by saying she was caring for her ill mother, Amalija Knavs. But even under the best of circumstances, Trump's wife, the mother of his 17-year-old son Barron, avoids his other children, the insider claimed.
- Ex-Prez Donald & Melania Trump 'Living Separate Lives' Despite Putting On A United Front Following His Indictment, Sources Claim
- Donald Trump's Marriage To Melania 'At All-Time Low' As He Begs For Support Following Hush-Money Arrest
- Melania Trump Attempts To Shut Down Talk Of Issues With Donald As Pals Claim Marriage Is ‘At All-Time Low’
The source noted Melania was nowhere in sight when the family gathered at Mar-a-Lago after Donald was ordered to pay former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation.
Trump is appealing the civil trial verdict and insists Carroll's claims he groped her in a department store dressing room are a total life. He also insists former porn star Stormy Daniels is telling tall tales by claiming they had a sexual encounter while Melania was pregnant with Barron — and she was paid hush money to bury the incident.
Sources previously dished that Melania allegedly wanted to divorce Donald in an attempt to distance herself from his growing legal scandals.
"She practically had her bags packed, but Donald made concessions and renegotiated their prenup for at least a third time to convince her to stay," a report claimed. "Now, I'm hearing she gets a guaranteed $100 million payout even if the marriage ends in divorce."
The report claimed that in return for the new prenup, Melania agreed to campaign with her husband as he seeks the Republican party's nomination for a second term in the White House, but the emotional gap is said to be growing.
"Melania can't really stomach the sight of him, anymore," a source alleged. "He's repugnant to her — and although they both live at Mar-a-Lago, they have separate bedrooms. Just like they did at the White House."
RadarOnline.com has reached out Trump for comment.