Donald Trump Marriage to Melania 'is Business, Not Pleasure,' Ex-First Lady Thinks 'Trump World' is 'Too Much': Report

According to the National Enquirer report, sources said 53-year-old Melania and her husband, 77, are living a lie by maintaining the public pretense their marriage is hunky-dory — despite rarely appearing together.

The Trump's passionless partnership is said to be all about cold political calculation and hard cash, an insider dished.

